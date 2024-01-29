The Last Dinner Party Presale 2024: Here's when the band are playing Scotland and how to get tickets
One of the year's most talked-about bands are going on tour.
They've not released a record yet but have already been crowned BBC Sound of 2024 and won the Brit Rising Star award.
Now The Last Dinner Party have announced a full UK tour starting in September.
And there's good news for Scottish fans who missed out on a ticket for their tiny sold-out album lanch gig at The Caves on February 10 - they'll be back in Scotland later this year.
Here's what you need to know.
When are The Last Dinner Party playing Scotland?
The tour has one Scottish stop - at Glasgow's O2 Academy on Thursday, October 10.
When do tickets go on sale?
Tickets for the full tour go on sale at 8am on Friday February 9 here.
Is there a presale?
Those who preorder a copy of 'Predule to Ecstacy' from the band's own website here by 5pm on Tuesday, February 6, will be send a presale code to access tickets early at 8am on Wednesday, February 7.
You don't actually need to purchase anything to get the code though - sign up to the mailing list here and a code will be sent to you.
Where else are The Last Dinner Party playing?
The full tour is as follows:
September
- 23 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle
- 24 – O2 Academy, Leeds
- 25 – Octagon Centre, Sheffield
- 27 – The LCR, UEA, Norwich
- 28 – The Engine Shed, Lincoln
- 29 – Tramshed, Cardiff
October
- 1 – O2 Academy, Birmingham
- 2 – Rock City, Nottingham
- 4 – O2 Academy, Bristol
- 5 – O2 Guildhall, Southampton
- 7 – 3Olympia, Dublin
- 10 – O2 Academy, Glasgow
- 11 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
- 12 – Mountford Hall, Liverpool
- 14 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge
- 16 – Eventim Apollo, London
What's the likely setlist?
The band will be playing songs from their debut album, 'Prelude to Ecstacy', released on Friday, February 2.
Here's what they played at one of their longest gigs to date, in Dublin. Expect to hear all these songs - and more - on their tour.
