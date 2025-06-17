The Royal Highland show takes place in Ingliston from Thursday, June 19 running over four days. Here is a guide on what’s to come for the show this weekend.

It’s that time of the year again when Scotland’s rural sector, from farming to forestry to food and drink producers, come together to compete and celebrate together over a weekend.

The Royal Highland Show will run over four days this week from Thursday until Sunday.

Some 200,000 people attend the event, which is in its 203rd year. More than 4,000 farm animals are brought to the arena each year for display at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston.

Hundreds of businesses fill up the grounds, selling everything from agricultural machinery, clothing and motor vehicles to Scottish food and drink products.

Here are the key details for this year’s event.

Miniature Shetland with a proud junior handler

What time does the Royal Highland show open?

The showground will be open from 7am-8pm on Thursday, June 19 to Saturday, June 21, and 7am-6pm on Sunday, June 22.

Can I bring food or alcohol to the Royal Highland Show?

Visitors can bring a picnic into the showgrounds, but there will also be a large selection of food available on site. Alcohol cannot be brought into the showground.

Sheep are judged judged at last year's Royal Highland Show.

How much is entry and tickets to the Royal Highland Show cost?

Adult tickets cost £46 each on a Thursday, Friday or Saturday, and £43 each on Sunday. Children 15 and under are free to the Royal Highland Show if they are accompanied by a paying adult, but they must have a ticket. Up to three children can go free per one paying adult.

A daily car parking ticket costing £15, while a two-day ticket costs £22.50, and a four-day ticket is £30. However, the multi-day parking tickets are now sold out.

What’s new and what’s included in the line-up of best things to do at the Royal Highland Show?

Livestock competitions

There are various livestock breeds from miniature Shetland ponies to donkeys, goats to Highland cows being shown in the arena on every day of the show. There will also be sheep shearing and wool handling competitions held on each day.

Some beer and some magic

Scottish brewer Innis & Gunn will be hosting a Sunday entertainment showcase from 11am at the Member’s Village, which will open to all on the Sunday of the show. This new entertainment event takeover not seen before at the show will include acts from The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, live music from several bands and mesmerising magic from Edinburgh’s favourite magician, Elliot Bibby.

Royal Highland Hoolie

For those coming on the Friday, folk favourites Elephant Sessions will be playing at the Royal Highland Hoolie, joining The Whistlin’ Donkeys, Manran, Trail West, Nati Dreddd and the Dangleberries.

The Countryside Cottage

The Countryside Cottage is open to all show visitors throughout the event. Its outside garden will have planting activities to inspire ideas for home. The garden will provide a range of different planting for visitors to explore, with people on hand to answer questions. Inside the cottage will be the Big Veg Seed Quiz and ideas for wildlife friendly gardening.

Kids’ Zone

The Kid’s Zone located in the showground’s Countryside Area has some fun new additions this year for parents and kids to enjoy. The interactive space will offer the chance for the young ones to drive in mini land rovers. Kids aged four to ten can steer, manoeuvre and navigate a specially designed course packed with twists, turns and exciting obstacles. In the Agricultural Area, families can also join Tractor Ted and friends for a range of interactive activities that entertain and educate.

How can I get to the Royal Highland Show?

By public transport

Lothian Buses and Edinburgh Trams will both be running direct services from Edinburgh to the showgrounds at Ingliston.

There will be two show services run by Lothian - the 97 and 98 bus services - with a journey time from George Street in Edinburgh to the east gate entrance of about 30 minutes.

Trams will run from Leith all the way to the Ingliston Park and Ride facility, with stops en-route including St Andrew Square, Princes Street and Haymarket.

From the park and ride, passengers will be able to hop on to a shuttle bus that takes them to the show’s east entrance. Trams run from every seven minutes.

By car

Those travelling to the Royal Highland Show by car have been warned they must pay for parking in advance. Anyone arriving will be turned away if they do not have a parking ticket, organisers have said.

There are two visitor car parks - one to the showground’s east and another in the west. Those with tickets for the Royal Highland Hoolie have been asked to travel to the West Car Park, with signage and stewards on hand for further direction.

There is forward car parking in each car park reserved for blue badge holders only.