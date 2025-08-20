Sam Fender has a big date with Edinburgh. | Getty Images for Coachella

There’s a huge concert happening in Scotland’s Capital this week.

Winner of the Critics Choice Award at the Brit Awards and named in the BBC’s Sound of 2018 list before even releasing an album, Sam Fender has enjoyed a speedy journey to music stardom.

His debut Hypersonic Missiles were straight to number one, as did his sophomore effort Seventeen Going Under, which was nominated for the Mercury Prize.

He’s become known for his electric live performances, which saw him bag a headline slot at the TRNSMT music festival in 2023.

Earlier this year he released third album, People Watching, which earned him the best reviews of his career.

He’ll be playing songs from the album, along with plenty of old favourites, at a huge gig in Edinburgh this week.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Sam Fender playing Edinburgh?

Sam Fender plays Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Showground at part of the Summer Sessions series of concerts on Friday, August 22.

Who is supporting Sam Fender at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Showground?

Sam Fender has two supports for his Edinburgh gig. First up will be Geordie indie punk artist Bugman, who released his latest album The Proto Push last year. The main support will be neo soul singer Olivia Dean, who released her debut album Messy in 2023, leading to her being named breakthrough artist of the year by Amazon Music, and BBC Music Introducing’s Artist of the Year. Her second album, The Art of Loving, will be released next month.

What are the stage times for Sam Fender at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Showground?

The only official times so far are that doors will be at 5pm and that the concert will end at 10.30pm. Having said that, judging by previous Summer Sessions gigs such as Catfish and the Bottlemen last year, the stage times are likely to be the following.

Doors: 5pm

Bugman: 6.15pm

Olivia Dean: 7.30pm

Sam Fender: 9pm

Show ends: 10.30pm

Check back here for latest updates.

Can I still get tickets for Sam Fender at Edinburgh gig?

If you are looking for a late ticket you are out of luck - it’s a sell out. You can check for last minute availability and resale tickets here or check out availability on ethical ticket reseller Twickets here. Keep in mind you’ll need to pay fees on top of any advertised price.

Are there age restictions for Sam Fender’s Edinburgh gig?

It’s over 12s only for the gig. Anyone aged between 12-15 years old must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21 (one adult minimum per 4 persons aged between 12-15 years old).

What’s the weather forecast for the Sam Fender gig?

It’s currently looking like it’s going to stay dry, if a little cloudy, for the gig. Temperatures will peak at around 17C but will be down to about 10C later in the evening, so best pack a jacket.

What is the likely Sam Fender setlist for Edinburgh?

Sam Fender seems to be playing a broadly similar setlist each night of his current tour. Expect to hear the majority of the following in Edinburgh, taken from a recent London gig setlist.