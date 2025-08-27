Chappell Roan played the first of two sold out gigs at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Showground last night as part of the city’s Summer Sessions series of gigs.
Around 60,000 fans saw her play a set lasting around one hour and 45 minutes, including all 14 tracks from he hit debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.
She was supported by Little Mix singer JADE, with local Scottish drag queens also providing entertainment.
Here are 25 picture of the show. You can read our four star review of the show here.
Chappell Roan played:
Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl
Femininomenon
After Midnight
Naked in Manhattan
Guilty Pleasure
Casual
The Subway
HOT TO GO!
Barracuda
Picture You
Kaleidoscope
The Giver
Red Wine Supernova
Coffee
Good Luck, Babe!
My Kink Is Karma
California
Pink Pony Club