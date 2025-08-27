Chappell Roan played the first of two sold out gigs at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Showground last night as part of the city’s Summer Sessions series of gigs.

Around 60,000 fans saw her play a set lasting around one hour and 45 minutes, including all 14 tracks from he hit debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

She was supported by Little Mix singer JADE, with local Scottish drag queens also providing entertainment.

Here are 25 picture of the show. You can read our four star review of the show here.

Chappell Roan played:

Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl

Femininomenon

After Midnight

Naked in Manhattan

Guilty Pleasure

Casual

The Subway

HOT TO GO!

Barracuda

Picture You

Kaleidoscope

The Giver

Red Wine Supernova

Coffee

Good Luck, Babe!

My Kink Is Karma

California

Pink Pony Club

1 . Does anyone still wear a hat? Pink cowboy hats were very much the order of the day. | David Hepburn Photo Sales

2 . Hot to go The sun shone as the venue filled up with 60,000 fans. | David Hepburn Photo Sales

3 . Your round Even the bars were suitably dressed for the occasion. | David Hepburn Photo Sales