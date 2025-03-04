Teddy Swims has a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images for INEOS Automotiv

One of the biggest new singing stars of recent years is on his way to Scotland.

Originally gaining fame playing covers on YouTube, Teddy Swims is an American singer-songwriter and rapper who scored his first hit with EP Tough Love in 2022.

Since then he’s become a global star, with single Lose Control hitting the top 10 around the world and debut studio album, I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 1), released to acclaim in 2023.

He’s now touring his debut and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Teddy Swims playing Glasgow?

Teddy Swims plays Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Sunday, March 9.

Will there be a support act at the Teddy Swims Glasgow gig?

Teddy Swims will be supported by Cian Ducrot at his Glasgow Hydro gig. The Irish Grammy Award-winner first found fame on TikTok with single All for You, which reached the UK Top 20, as did its followup I'll Be Waiting. His debut album Victory was released in 2023 and went straight to number one in both the UK and Ireland.

What are the stage times for Teddy Swims’ Glasgow gig?

Doors open at 6.30pm and no further times have been released. Having said that, judging from similar concerts at the venue, expect Cian Ducrot to take to the stage between 7pm and 7.30pm, with Teddy Swims likely to start at around 9pm. The show will finish by 11pm at latest.

Can I get ticket to see Teddy Swims in Glasgow?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you are out of luck - it’s sold out. There’s always the chance of face value tickets coming up on Twickets here though.

Are there any age restrictions for Teddy Swims?

In the standing section it’s over 14s only, while it’s over 8s in the seating areas. All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Teddy Swims setlist?

Teddy Swims is playing an identical setlist on most nights of his current tour. Expect to hear most - if not all - of the following in Glasgow, taken from a recent show in Germany.