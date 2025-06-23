The Summer Sessions are now underway. | David Hepburn

The series of huge gigs have now started - and the price of a pint has been announced. Strap in...

The Punk All Dayer saw the start of the Summer Sessions of concerts set to rock Scotland’s two biggest cities over the next few weeks.

The Sex Pistols feat. Frank Carter, The Rezillos, The Skids, The Undertones, The Buzzcocks and The Stranglers played to thousands of fans in Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park on Saturday (June 21).

The coming days will see Simple Minds, Stereophonics and Sting play the venue, while later in the summer Edinburgh’s Royal Highlands Showground will play host to Sam Fender and two gigs by Chappelle Roan.

The big question is: how much are the drinks?

Here’s what you’ll be paying for refreshments.

Beer and cider

Brooklyn Pilsner (Pint): £7.30

Somersby Cider (Pint): £7.30

Carslerg 0.0% (330ml): £5.50

Brooklyn The Stonewall Inn IPA (330ml): £6.50

Wine

White, red or rose (187ml): £8

Spirit and Mixer

Smirnoff Vodka (25ml): £8.50

Gordon’s Gin (25ml): £8.50

Gordon’s Pink Gin (25ml): £9

Captain Morgan Dark (25ml): £8.50

Captain Morgan Original Spiced Gold (25ml): £8.50

Johnnie Walker Black Label: (25ml): £8.50

Casamigos Blanco Tequila (25ml): £12.50

(Mixers: Pepsi Max, R.White’s Lemonade, Britvic Ginger Beer, Soda Water, Tonic Water, Grapefruit Soda)

Vodka and Rockstar Energy (25ml): £10.70

Ready to Drink Spirit and Mixer

Smirnoff Miami Peach (250ml): £9

Smirnoff Raspberry Crush (250ml): £9

Captain Morgan and Pepsi Max (250ml): £9

Gordon’s Gin and Tonic (250ml): £9

Johnnie Walker and Lemonade (250ml): £9

Captain Morgan Muck Pit Brew (250ml): £9

Soft drinks

Water (500ml): £2.60

Rockstar Energy/Tropical Guava (250ml): £4

Rockstar Peach (330ml): £4

Pepsi Original (330ml): £3.15

7UP Free/Tango (330ml): £2.95