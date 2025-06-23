Summer Sessions 2025 Bar Prices: Here's how much a pint or a cocktail will cost you at the Scottish concerts
The Punk All Dayer saw the start of the Summer Sessions of concerts set to rock Scotland’s two biggest cities over the next few weeks.
The Sex Pistols feat. Frank Carter, The Rezillos, The Skids, The Undertones, The Buzzcocks and The Stranglers played to thousands of fans in Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park on Saturday (June 21).
The coming days will see Simple Minds, Stereophonics and Sting play the venue, while later in the summer Edinburgh’s Royal Highlands Showground will play host to Sam Fender and two gigs by Chappelle Roan.
The big question is: how much are the drinks?
Here’s what you’ll be paying for refreshments.
Beer and cider
Brooklyn Pilsner (Pint): £7.30
Somersby Cider (Pint): £7.30
Carslerg 0.0% (330ml): £5.50
Brooklyn The Stonewall Inn IPA (330ml): £6.50
Wine
White, red or rose (187ml): £8
Spirit and Mixer
Smirnoff Vodka (25ml): £8.50
Gordon’s Gin (25ml): £8.50
Gordon’s Pink Gin (25ml): £9
Captain Morgan Dark (25ml): £8.50
Captain Morgan Original Spiced Gold (25ml): £8.50
Johnnie Walker Black Label: (25ml): £8.50
Casamigos Blanco Tequila (25ml): £12.50
(Mixers: Pepsi Max, R.White’s Lemonade, Britvic Ginger Beer, Soda Water, Tonic Water, Grapefruit Soda)
Vodka and Rockstar Energy (25ml): £10.70
Ready to Drink Spirit and Mixer
Smirnoff Miami Peach (250ml): £9
Smirnoff Raspberry Crush (250ml): £9
Captain Morgan and Pepsi Max (250ml): £9
Gordon’s Gin and Tonic (250ml): £9
Johnnie Walker and Lemonade (250ml): £9
Captain Morgan Muck Pit Brew (250ml): £9
Soft drinks
Water (500ml): £2.60
Rockstar Energy/Tropical Guava (250ml): £4
Rockstar Peach (330ml): £4
Pepsi Original (330ml): £3.15
7UP Free/Tango (330ml): £2.95
J20 Orange and Passionfruit (250ml): £3.50
