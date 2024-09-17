Following his appearance at Reading and Leeds Festival earlier this year, singer-songwriter Teddy Swims has announced additional tour dates including Glasgow.

American singer-songwriter Teddy Swims has announced a show in Glasgow as part of his extended I've Tried Everything But Therapy Tour.

Set for next year, the Lose Control singer will kick off the UK and Ireland leg of his tour in 2025, with shows scheduled for cities lined up for Birmingham, London, Glasgow, Manchester and Dublin.

With a show scheduled at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow next March, here’s everything you need to know about tickets, pre-sale and more for Teddy Swims.

UK and Ireland I've Tried Everything But Therapy Tour dates

Teddy Swims will kick off the UK and Ireland leg of his 2025 tour in Birmingham, ending it in Dublin.

Tuesday, March 04 2025 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

Thursday, March 06 2025 - London OVO Arena Wembley

Sunday, March 09 2025 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Monday, March 10 2025 - Manchester Co-Op Live

Wednesday, March 12 2025 - Dublin 3Arena

Glasgow's OVO Hydro. | AFP via Getty Images

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Teddy Swims’ Glasgow show will go on sale at 9am on Friday, September 20 via Ticketmaster.

Teddy Swims Glasgow presale

If you’re looking to purchase presale Teddy Swims tickets for Glasgow, there are several options available.

The earliest options, which are the artist presale for those registered through Teddy Swims official newsletter and website and the OVO Presale for customers registered with OVO Live, are already under way. They will be open until 8am on Friday, before the general sale commences.

Teddy Swims performing. | Getty Images for MTV

Here are all of the Teddy Swims’ presale options for Glasgow, including when they begin:

OVO Presale : Tuesday, September 17 from 9am

: Tuesday, September 17 from 9am Artist Presale : Tuesday, September 17 from 9am

: Tuesday, September 17 from 9am O2 Priority Presale : Wednesday, September 18 from 9am

: Wednesday, September 18 from 9am Gigs in Scotland Presale : Thursday, September 19 from 9am

: Thursday, September 19 from 9am Metropolis Presale : Thursday, September 19 from 9am

: Thursday, September 19 from 9am Live Nation Presale : Thursday, September 19 from 9am

: Thursday, September 19 from 9am Spotify Presale : Thursday, September 19 from 9am

: Thursday, September 19 from 9am Venue Presale: Thursday, September 19 from 9am

How to access presale tickets

With so many presale options available it can be overwhelming to figure out where to start.

For both OVO Presale and O2 Priority, you must be a registered customer and signed up for these services.

All customers need to access O2 Priority, a rewards platform for O2 and Virgin Media customers, is to download the app. Meanwhile, OVO customers can register with OVO Live for free to received early event access and more - all you need to do is register with your OVO account number.

In this case, artist presale can be accessed by those registered for Teddy Swims’ email list, though this can often be granted through preorders and other sales.

Meanwhile, to access Gigs in Scotland presale all you need to do is create an account with the website for presale access. It’s a similar process for Live Nation, Metropolis and the venue presale - which is different from the OVO presale as it applies to the entire Scottish Events Campus - and all fans need to do is register for the respective mailing list.

For Spotify presale, fans who listen to Teddy Swims on the platform will receive an email with a code to access tickets ahead of the presale.

Teddy Swims Glasgow ticket prices

Wondering how much tickets will cost?

Well, ticket prices for Teddy Swims’ Glasgow show will range from around £35.75 - £86.85 including fees.

Ticket prices will vary depending on which type of ticket fans purchase, with several options available:

Standing: £59.30

Seats: £76.60

Seats: £47.80

Seats: £36.30