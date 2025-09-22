My Chemical Romance to headline Glasgow Summer Sessions - here's how to get tickets

My Chemical Romance fans will have the chance to see the band celebrating 20 years of The Black Parade in Glasgow next year.

My Chemical Romance have been confirmed as the first headliner for Glasgow Summer Sessions next year.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of their third album The Black Parade, the iconic American rock group will play a massive open air gig at Bellahouston Park on Saturday, July 4 2026.

Gerard Way, the lead singer of My Chemical Romance in 2006, when The Black Parade was released. | Getty Images

My Chemical Romance also announced additional shows in Liverpool and London, adding a third night at Wembley Stadium.

Here’s how you can get tickets to see My Chemical Romance in Glasgow.

When are My Chemical Romance playing Glasgow?

My Chemical Romance will perform at Bellahouston Park on Saturday, July 4 2026.

It is the first Glasgow Summer Session to be announced so far.

Is there MCR presale?

There do not appear to be any presales for My Chemical Romance’s Glasgow show, and tickets are likely to be in high demand.

When do My Chemical Romance tickets go on sale?

Mark your calendars, tickets for My Chemical Romance’s Glasgow show will go on sale at 12pm on Friday, September 26.

They will be available via sites including Ticketmaster and Gigs in Scotland.

To be in with the best chance of securing tickets, make sure to register with your preferred ticket site in advance. If using Ticketmaster, log in at least 20 minutes before the sale begins to join the site’s virtual waiting room.

Additional advice also includes using only one browser tab, disabling any VPNs and ensuring that you have a stable internet connection to avoid being mistaken for a bot.

Only 6 tickets may be purchased per person and household, with any sales in excess to be cancelled.

Are there any restrictions?

Because My Chemical Romance’s Glasgow show is part of Summer Sessions, there will be no under 14s allowed.