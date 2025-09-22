My Chemical Romance to headline Glasgow Summer Sessions - here's how to get tickets
My Chemical Romance have been confirmed as the first headliner for Glasgow Summer Sessions next year.
Celebrating the 20th anniversary of their third album The Black Parade, the iconic American rock group will play a massive open air gig at Bellahouston Park on Saturday, July 4 2026.
My Chemical Romance also announced additional shows in Liverpool and London, adding a third night at Wembley Stadium.
Here’s how you can get tickets to see My Chemical Romance in Glasgow.
When are My Chemical Romance playing Glasgow?
My Chemical Romance will perform at Bellahouston Park on Saturday, July 4 2026.
It is the first Glasgow Summer Session to be announced so far.
Is there MCR presale?
There do not appear to be any presales for My Chemical Romance’s Glasgow show, and tickets are likely to be in high demand.
When do My Chemical Romance tickets go on sale?
Mark your calendars, tickets for My Chemical Romance’s Glasgow show will go on sale at 12pm on Friday, September 26.
They will be available via sites including Ticketmaster and Gigs in Scotland.
To be in with the best chance of securing tickets, make sure to register with your preferred ticket site in advance. If using Ticketmaster, log in at least 20 minutes before the sale begins to join the site’s virtual waiting room.
Additional advice also includes using only one browser tab, disabling any VPNs and ensuring that you have a stable internet connection to avoid being mistaken for a bot.
Only 6 tickets may be purchased per person and household, with any sales in excess to be cancelled.
Are there any restrictions?
Because My Chemical Romance’s Glasgow show is part of Summer Sessions, there will be no under 14s allowed.
Anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21, with at least one adult to every 4 child aged between 14 and 15.
