To celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album the Scissor Sisters have announced a huge UK reunion tour - including a show at the OVO Hydro.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Legendary noughties band the Scissor Sisters have announced a huge Glasgow show as part of their 2025 reunion tour.

The American pop-rock group split up twelve years ago but have announced a huge UK tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best known for songs such as Take Your Mama and I Don’t Feel Like Dancin’ , Jake Shears, Babydaddy and Del Marquis will all return for the comeback tour however vocalist Ana Matronic is occupied with other projects.

Marquis said: “We’ve spent a lot of time collectively thinking about what we can add to our show that isn’t a ‘replacement’ for Ana in any way. She’s part of the spirit of this band and we want to honour that.”

With dates lined up around the UK and Ireland - including a huge gig at the OVO Hydro - the Scissor Sisters will perform their first album in full for the first time ever with support from special guest Alison Goldfrapp.

Here’s everything you need to know about Scissor Sisters tickets, from pre-sale options to ticket prices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When will the Scissor Sisters perform in Glasgow?

The Scissor Sisters will perform at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday, May 17, 2025 - the second show of their reunion tour.

Scissor Sisters tour dates

Meanwhile, the band will kick off their UK shows in Nottingham, with shows lined up in cities including Bournemouth, London and Cardiff.

Friday May 16, 2025 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Saturday May 17, 2025 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Monday May 19, 2025 - Bournemouth International Centre

Tuesday May 20, 2025 - Cardiff, Utilita Arena

Wednesday May 21, 2025 - Manchester Co-Op Live

Friday May 23, 2025 - London, The O2

Saturday May 24, 2025 - Leeds First Direct Arena

Sunday May 25, 2025 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

Tuesday May 27, 2025 - Belfast SSE Arena

Wednesday May 28, 2025 - Dublin 3Arena

When do tickets go on sale?

General sale for Scissor Sister tickets will begin at 10am on Friday, November 8. They will be available through sites such as Ticketmaster, See Tickets and AXS.

For the best chance of securing tickets, fans should make sure that they have registered for an account with their preferred ticket site ahead of time and that they are somewhere with a stable internet connection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, many sites recommend only having one browser tab open on the ticket page at a time to avoid any issues. Some sites also have a waiting room which opens fifteen minutes before the sale begins.

Scissor Sisters pre-sale

If you want to be in with a chance of buying Scissor Sisters tickets before general sale begins, there are a number of pre-sale options available.

Fans can sign up for the exclusive artist pre-sale which will begin at 10am on Wednesday, November 6. To access this pre-sale you must register before 5pm on Tuesday November 5.

Meanwhile, there will also be a pre-sale available to top Scissor Sisters fans on Spotify. Fans who listen to the group through the streaming service will receive an email with an exclusive code for the Spotify pre-sale which begins at 10am on Thursday, November 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scissor Sisters are venturing back out on the road in 2025 as they celebrate the anniversary of their debut album. | Provided

Glasgow Scissor Sisters pre-sale

However, if you’re looking to buy Scissor Sisters tickets for Glasgow there is one additional pre-sale available.

Fans who are also OVO Energy customers can access an exclusive pre-sale for the Scissor Sisters Glasgow show from 10am on Wednesday November 6. All you need to do is register for their OVO Live rewards scheme using your OVO membership number.

How much are Scissor Sisters tickets?

While it will vary from venue to venue, Scissor Sisters ticket prices for their OVO Hydro show will range from £49.95 - £166.30 including fees.

Who will support the band during their UK tour?