Everything you need to know about Scissor Sisters tickets as band announce huge Glasgow show
Legendary noughties band the Scissor Sisters have announced a huge Glasgow show as part of their 2025 reunion tour.
The American pop-rock group split up twelve years ago but have announced a huge UK tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.
Best known for songs such as Take Your Mama and I Don’t Feel Like Dancin’ , Jake Shears, Babydaddy and Del Marquis will all return for the comeback tour however vocalist Ana Matronic is occupied with other projects.
Marquis said: “We’ve spent a lot of time collectively thinking about what we can add to our show that isn’t a ‘replacement’ for Ana in any way. She’s part of the spirit of this band and we want to honour that.”
With dates lined up around the UK and Ireland - including a huge gig at the OVO Hydro - the Scissor Sisters will perform their first album in full for the first time ever with support from special guest Alison Goldfrapp.
Here’s everything you need to know about Scissor Sisters tickets, from pre-sale options to ticket prices.
When will the Scissor Sisters perform in Glasgow?
The Scissor Sisters will perform at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday, May 17, 2025 - the second show of their reunion tour.
Scissor Sisters tour dates
Meanwhile, the band will kick off their UK shows in Nottingham, with shows lined up in cities including Bournemouth, London and Cardiff.
- Friday May 16, 2025 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
- Saturday May 17, 2025 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- Monday May 19, 2025 - Bournemouth International Centre
- Tuesday May 20, 2025 - Cardiff, Utilita Arena
- Wednesday May 21, 2025 - Manchester Co-Op Live
- Friday May 23, 2025 - London, The O2
- Saturday May 24, 2025 - Leeds First Direct Arena
- Sunday May 25, 2025 - Birmingham Utilita Arena
- Tuesday May 27, 2025 - Belfast SSE Arena
- Wednesday May 28, 2025 - Dublin 3Arena
When do tickets go on sale?
General sale for Scissor Sister tickets will begin at 10am on Friday, November 8. They will be available through sites such as Ticketmaster, See Tickets and AXS.
For the best chance of securing tickets, fans should make sure that they have registered for an account with their preferred ticket site ahead of time and that they are somewhere with a stable internet connection.
In addition, many sites recommend only having one browser tab open on the ticket page at a time to avoid any issues. Some sites also have a waiting room which opens fifteen minutes before the sale begins.
Scissor Sisters pre-sale
If you want to be in with a chance of buying Scissor Sisters tickets before general sale begins, there are a number of pre-sale options available.
Fans can sign up for the exclusive artist pre-sale which will begin at 10am on Wednesday, November 6. To access this pre-sale you must register before 5pm on Tuesday November 5.
Meanwhile, there will also be a pre-sale available to top Scissor Sisters fans on Spotify. Fans who listen to the group through the streaming service will receive an email with an exclusive code for the Spotify pre-sale which begins at 10am on Thursday, November 7.
Glasgow Scissor Sisters pre-sale
However, if you’re looking to buy Scissor Sisters tickets for Glasgow there is one additional pre-sale available.
Fans who are also OVO Energy customers can access an exclusive pre-sale for the Scissor Sisters Glasgow show from 10am on Wednesday November 6. All you need to do is register for their OVO Live rewards scheme using your OVO membership number.
How much are Scissor Sisters tickets?
While it will vary from venue to venue, Scissor Sisters ticket prices for their OVO Hydro show will range from £49.95 - £166.30 including fees.
Who will support the band during their UK tour?
The Scissor Sisters will be supported by special guest Alison Goldfrapp during their upcoming shows. The English musician was the vocalist of Electronic duo Goldfrapp, with hits including Ooh La La under her belt.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.