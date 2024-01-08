Franz Ferdinand's eponymous album came out on February 9, 2004, and was a huge success - spawning two UK top ten hits in 'Take Me Out' and 'The Dark of the Matinee'.
Here are 10 albums that also changed the musical landscape 20 years ago.
1. Franz Ferdinand: Franz Ferdinand
Alex Kapranos' band sounded completely fresh when they emerged from the Glasgow music scene fully-formed in 2004 with this confident and stylish debut album. The singles 'Take Me Out', 'Michael', 'The Dark of the Matinee' and 'This Fire' are still indie disco staples two decades later.
2. Arcade Fire: Funeral
The Canadian alt-rock group were little-known before releasing their first album in 2004. Funeral was the first step on a journey that would see Arcade Fire become one of the biggest bands in the world.
3. The Killers - Hot Fuss
Containing the monster hit Mr Brightside, which has spent over seven years in the top 100 UK singles chart, Hot Fuss saw The Killers find fame in Britain before their native America. The world soon caught up and their 'glamorous indie rock and roll' became a global concern.
4. Kanye West: The College Dropout
Much has happened since Kanye West released this multi-platinum debut. Back in 2004 though he was simply the most exciting new voice in rap.