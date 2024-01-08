All Sections
Some of the seminal albums that are turning 20 in 2024.

Albums Released in 2004: 10 seminal records that mark their 20th birthday in 2024 - including Franz Ferdinand

It's been two decades since one of Scotland's biggest bands released their debut album - and it's not the only huge album to be celebrating its 20th birthday in 2024.

By David Hepburn
Published 8th Jan 2024, 11:09 GMT

Franz Ferdinand's eponymous album came out on February 9, 2004, and was a huge success - spawning two UK top ten hits in 'Take Me Out' and 'The Dark of the Matinee'.

It's since sold over 3.6 million copies worldwide, was nominated for Best Alternative Album at the Grammy Awards and won the 2004 Mercury Music Prize.

Here are 10 albums that also changed the musical landscape 20 years ago.

Alex Kapranos' band sounded completely fresh when they emerged from the Glasgow music scene fully-formed in 2004 with this confident and stylish debut album. The singles 'Take Me Out', 'Michael', 'The Dark of the Matinee' and 'This Fire' are still indie disco staples two decades later.

1. Franz Ferdinand: Franz Ferdinand

1. Franz Ferdinand: Franz Ferdinand

Alex Kapranos' band sounded completely fresh when they emerged from the Glasgow music scene fully-formed in 2004 with this confident and stylish debut album. The singles 'Take Me Out', 'Michael', 'The Dark of the Matinee' and 'This Fire' are still indie disco staples two decades later.

The Canadian alt-rock group were little-known before releasing their first album in 2004. Funeral was the first step on a journey that would see Arcade Fire become one of the biggest bands in the world.

2. Arcade Fire: Funeral

2. Arcade Fire: Funeral

The Canadian alt-rock group were little-known before releasing their first album in 2004. Funeral was the first step on a journey that would see Arcade Fire become one of the biggest bands in the world.

Containing the monster hit Mr Brightside, which has spent over seven years in the top 100 UK singles chart, Hot Fuss saw The Killers find fame in Britain before their native America. The world soon caught up and their 'glamorous indie rock and roll' became a global concern.

3. The Killers - Hot Fuss

3. The Killers - Hot Fuss

Containing the monster hit Mr Brightside, which has spent over seven years in the top 100 UK singles chart, Hot Fuss saw The Killers find fame in Britain before their native America. The world soon caught up and their 'glamorous indie rock and roll' became a global concern.

Much has happened since Kanye West released this multi-platinum debut. Back in 2004 though he was simply the most exciting new voice in rap.

4. Kanye West: The College Dropout

4. Kanye West: The College Dropout

Much has happened since Kanye West released this multi-platinum debut. Back in 2004 though he was simply the most exciting new voice in rap.

