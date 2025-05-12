Robbie Williams is playing Edinburgh at the end of the month. | Getty Images

If the ticket prices have been putting you off seeing Robbie Williams in Edinburgh you might be interested in this news.

After a relatively quiet period Robbie Williams is very much ‘back’ and will be playing a huge Scottish stadium gig at the end of the month.

In the last five years the singer, who has won a record 18 Brit Awards, has limited his releases to a Christmas album and a greatest hits compilation.

But the release of critically-acclaimed biopic film Better Man late last year thrust him back into the limelight, and he’s now set to play Scotland for the first time since his three night stand at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro in 2022.

It’s the latest chapter in a remarkable career that started with boyband Take That, before he found ever greater success as a solo artist with seven UK number one singles and 13 UK number one albums (all but one of his 14 studio albums have reached the top spot).

Six of his albums are among the top 100 biggest-selling albums in the UK, while Progress, the album he wrote with Take That after the band reunited in 2010, is the second-fastest-selling album in UK chart history.

As has become traditional, tickets for the Murrayfield gig come at premium prices, with the cheapest standing ticket costing £107.50 and the best seats on sale for an eye-watering £179.

When is Robbie Williams playing Edinburgh?

Robbie Williams will play Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday, May 31.

How can I get cheap tickets to see Robbie Williams at Murrayfield Stadium?

Ticket seller AXS are currently offering seated ticket for the gig at just £42.50. You can access them here.

Where will my seats be located?

This is a ‘surprise seat offer’ meaning you don’t get to choose where you sit. You’ll be assigned a randomly-allocated seat which could be front row - or back - and will only find out where it is after you’ve paid. Standing tickets for the gig are not included in the offer.