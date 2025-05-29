Robbie Williams Road Closures: Here's how traffic will be affected by the star's Murrayfield gig

A total of 49 roads will be impacted by a gig at Murrayfield Stadium this weekend. | Canva/Getty Images

Edinburgh residents may want to think about steering clear of the area around Murrayfield Stadium this Saturday - unless, of course, they have gig tickets.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have warned motorists to plan their journeys around Edinburgh in advance, due to a string of road closures on Saturday.

Robbie Williams will be playing Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday, May 31, and - as is the case with all big events - traffic will be impacted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, police said: “General road closures: many roads around Murrayfield, including Riversdale Crescent, Riversdale Road, Saughtonhall Circus, Saughtonhall Terrace, Roseburn Avenue, and Baird Drive, will be closed from 2pm to 8pm and 9:30pm to 12:30am (June 1).

“Key road closures: Roseburn Street and Riversdale Bridge will be closed from 2pm to 12:30am (June 1).

“Pre-event closures (if required for crowd safety): Roseburn Terrace, West Coates, Haymarket Terrace, Clifton Terrace, Haymarket Yards, West Maitland Street (south-westbound), and Western Terrace/Corstorphine Road will be closed from 5:30pm to 7:30pm and 9:30pm to 12:30am (June 1).

“Post-event closures: the West Approach Road will be closed from 9:30 PM to 12:30am (June 1).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Parking: there is no public parking at Scottish Gas Murrayfield. Utilise park and ride facilities around Edinburgh and public transport (buses and trams).

“Frequent bus departures will be available from Murrayfield Road for up to an hour after the concert.”

The full list of road closures around Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday, May 31 (through to the early hours of Sunday, May 1) , is as follows:

From 2pm to 8pm, and 9.30pm to 12.30am

Riversdale Crescent In its entirety (except authorised vehicles).

In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Riversdale Road In its entirety (except authorised vehicles).

In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Riversdale Grove In its entirety (except authorised vehicles).

In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Saughtonhall Circus In its entirety (except authorised vehicles).

In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Saughtonhall Terrace In its entirety (except authorised vehicles).

In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Saughtonhall Grove In its entirety (except authorised vehicles).

In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Saughtonhall Place In its entirety (except authorised vehicles).

In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Saughtonhall Gardens In its entirety (except authorised vehicles).

In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Saughtonhall Avenue In its entirety (except authorised vehicles).

In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Saughtonhall Crescent In its entirety (except authorised vehicles).

In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Baird Grove In its entirety (except authorised vehicles).

In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Baird Terrace In its entirety (except authorised vehicles).

In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Baird Gardens In its entirety (except authorised vehicles).

In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Baird Avenue In its entirety (except authorised vehicles).

In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Baird Driv e In its entirety (except authorised vehicles).

e In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Western Place In its entirety (except authorised vehicles).

In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Western Gardens In its entirety (except authorised vehicles).

In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Wester Coates Terrace In its entirety (except authorised vehicles).

In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Balbirnie Place In its entirety (except authorised vehicles).

In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Wester Coates Road In its entirety (except authorised vehicles).

In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Stanhope Street In its entirety (except authorised vehicles).

In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Devon Place In its entirety (except authorised vehicles).

In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Roseburn Avenue In its entirety (except authorised vehicles).

In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Roseburn Place In its entirety (except authorised vehicles).

In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Roseburn Drive In its entirety (except authorised vehicles).

In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Roseburn Crescent In its entirety (except authorised vehicles).

In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Roseburn Gardens In its entirety (except authorised vehicles).

In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Russell Gardens In its entirety (except authorised vehicles).

In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Belmont Gardens In its entirety (except authorised vehicles).

In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Belmont View In its entirety (except authorised vehicles).

In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Belmont Park In its entirety (except authorised vehicles).

In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Belmont Avenue In its entirety (except authorised vehicles).

In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Belmont Crescent In its entirety (except authorised vehicles).

In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Belmont Terrace In its entirety (except authorised vehicles).

From 2pm to 12.30am

Riversdale Bridge In its entirety.

In its entirety. Roseburn Street In its entirety.

In its entirety. Russell Road From Roseburn Street for 60m south-eastwards.