It’s not long until one of pop’s greatest showmen arrives in Edinburgh for his latest huge tour.

After a relatively quiet period Robbie Williams is very much ‘back’ and will be playing a huge Scottish stadium gig in May.

Between 2009 and 2024 the singer, who has won a record 18 Brit Awards, limited his releases to a Christmas album and a greatest hits compilation.

But the release of critically-acclaimed biopic film Better Man late last year thrust him back into the limelight, and he’s now set to play Scotland for the first time since his three night stand at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro in 2022.

It’s the latest chapter in a remarkable career that started with boyband Take That, before he found ever greater success as a solo artist with seven UK number one singles and 13 UK number one albums (all but one of his 14 studio albums have reached the top spot).

Six of his albums are among the top 100 biggest-selling albums in the UK, while Progress, the album he wrote with Take That after the band reunited in 2010, is the second-fastest-selling album in UK chart history.

Here’s what fans are likely to hear at the Murrayfield show.

When is Robbie Williams playing Murrayfield Stadium?

Robbie plays Murrayfield on Saturday, May 31. Doors are at 4pm.

What will Robbie Williams play at his 2025 Murrayfield concert?

Unless your name is ‘Robert Peter Williams’ there’s no way of knowing 100 per cent what Robbie will play at his Edinburgh gig - particularly since the European tour is still to officially begin.

Having said that, Robbie played a stadium gig in Cape Town, South Africa, in January and we’d expect that the setlist will be broadly similar for his upcoming UK shows. Here’s what you can expect to hear - along with a few surprises and maybe even the odd guest appearance:

Let Me Entertain You Land of 1000 Dances Strong Come Undone Better Man Could It Be Magic Don't Look Back in Anger Back for Good Love My Life Candy Supreme Millennium Feel Kids Rock DJ No Regrets She's the One Angels

What did Robbie Williams sing last time he played Murrayfield?

Robbie’s last gig at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium was on June 9, 2017. Here’s what he played:

The Heavy Entertainment Let Me Entertain Monsoon Party Like a Russian The Flood Freedom! '90 Love My Life Livin' on a Prayer / Rehab / She's the One(medley) Something Stupid Come Undone Rudebox Kids Sweet Caroline Motherf*cker / Hey Jude Feel Rock DJ Angels I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) My Way

What did Robbie Williams play the last time he performed in Scotland?

Robbie last played Scotland when he appeared at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Octover 27, 2022. Here’s the setlist:

Hey Wow Yeah Yeah Let Me Entertain You Land of 1000 Dances Monsoon Strong Come Undone Do What U Like Everything Changes Don't Look Back in Anger The Flood Love My Life Eternity Candy Old Before I Die Feel Kids Rock DJ No Regrets She's the One Angels

Can I still get tickets to see Robbie Williams at Murrayfield Stadium?

If you fancy going to see Robbie but don’t have tickets yet then there’s still. Both standing and seated tickets are still available here, priced from £107.50

How much are tickets to see Robbie Williams at Murrayfield Stadium?

Seated tickets for Robbie’s gig start at £107.50.

Tickets for the rear standing area of the pitch are £107.50.

If you want to get up close to the star, front standing tickets are £168 each.