Rag 'n' Bone Man is one of two acts supporting Robbie Williams at Murrayfield Stadium. | Getty Images

It’s not just headliner Robbie Williams that fans will be seeing at the upcoming Edinburgh stadium gig.

After a relatively quiet period Robbie Williams is very much ‘back’ and will be playing a huge Scottish stadium gig in May.

Between 2009 and 2024 the singer, who has won a record 18 Brit Awards, limited his releases to a Christmas album and a greatest hits compilation.

But the release of critically-acclaimed biopic film Better Man late last year thrust him back into the limelight, and he’s now set to play Scotland for the first time since his three night stand at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro in 2022.

It’s the latest chapter in a remarkable career that started with boyband Take That, before he found ever greater success as a solo artist with seven UK number one singles and 13 UK number one albums (all but one of his 14 studio albums have reached the top spot).

Six of his albums are among the top 100 biggest-selling albums in the UK, while Progress, the album he wrote with Take That after the band reunited in 2010, is the second-fastest-selling album in UK chart history.

And fans going to the show on Saturday, May 31, won’t only get to see Robbie - there will be two chart-topping support acts for those who turn up early to enjoy.

Here’s the acts that mean you should be at the stadium for doors opening at 4pm. Meanwhile, you can check out the expected Robbie Williams setlist here.

Who will be supporting Robbie Williams at Murrayfield Stadium?

There have been two support acts announced for the gig. First up will be The Lottery Winners, followed by Rag ‘n’ Bone Man.

Who are The Lottery Winners?

Formed in 2002 in Leight, Greater Manchester, The Lottery Winners are known for their energetic live performances and have previously supported the likes of Tom Jones, Paul Weller and Richard Ashcroft.

They have released four studio albums to date, with two going to number one - 2023 Anxiety Replacement Therapy and this year’s KOKO (Keep on Keeping on). The former saw them collaborate with stars including Frank Turner, Shaun Ryder and Boy George.

Who is Rag ‘n’ Bone Man?

Rag ‘n’ Bone Man is an English singer who shot to fame with his debut single Human which hit top 10s around the world, including rising to number two in the UK.

His album of the same name was released in 2017 and was fastest selling debut of the decade - leading to him being named British Breakthrough Act at the 2017 Brit Awards. A year later he took home the trophy for Best British Single.

He’s since released a further three studio albums, most recently last year’s What Do You Believe In?.

What is the likely The Lottery Winners setlist?

The Lottery Winners have played a string of small gigs to promote their latesty album Koko. Expect them to play a selection of the following, along with perhaps a crowdpleasing cover.

Much Better Worry Elizabeth The Meaning of Life Superpower You Again You're Not Alone UFO Favourite Flavour Letter to Myself 21 Start Again Turn Around Burning House

What is the likley Rag ‘n’ Bone Man setlist?

Expect Rag ‘n’ Bone Man to play a similar set to that he played at festivals last summer, along with a couple of other added tracks from his latest album What Do You Believe In?. He’ll probably play the majority of the following:

All You Ever Wanted Skin What Do You Believe In? Healed Bitter End Anywhere Away From Here Be the Man Lovers in a Past Life Crossfire Human Giant

Can I still get tickets to see Robbie Williams at Murrayfield Stadium?

If you fancy going to see Robbie but don’t have tickets yet then there’s still. Both standing and seated tickets are still available here, priced from £107.50

How much are tickets to see Robbie Williams at Murrayfield Stadium?

Seated tickets for Robbie’s gig start at £107.50.

Tickets for the rear standing area of the pitch are £107.50.

If you want to get up close to the star, front standing tickets are £168 each.