Remember Monday announce Glasgow show ahead of Eurovision 2025 - here's how to get tickets & presale
Pop group Remember Monday have announced their biggest tour to date ahead of the Eurovision 2025 Grand Final.
Representing the UK during the iconic international song contest with their track What The Hell Just Happened?, best friends Charlotte, Holly and Lauren are set to headline shows in cities around the country from October.
In a statement, the band said: “We’re going on tour! We cannot wait to be hitting the road again, almost a year to the day that we started our very first sold out headline UK tour. Last year’s tour was the most fun we’d ever had, playing to new crowds in different cities and meeting everyone, so it feels so crazy to us that this time, we’re getting to play in even more cities, and even bigger, bucket list venues. We’re planning on bringing you all such a special show. See you in October!”
Here’s everything you need to know about tickets, including presales.
When are Remember Monday performing in Glasgow? All UK and Ireland tour dates
Kicking off their biggest tour to date in Northern Ireland, Remember Monday will perform in Glasgow on Tuesday, October 28.
- Oct 16 — Limelight, Belfast, Northern Ireland
- Oct 17 — Green Room, Dublin, Ireland
- Oct 19 — The Fleece, Bristol, UK
- Oct 20 — The Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth, UK
- Oct 21 — Chalk, Brighton, UK
- Oct 23 — Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK
- Oct 24 — Foundry, Sheffield, UK
- Oct 25 — Digital, Newcastle, UK
- Oct 27 — Gorilla, Manchester, UK
- Oct 28 — SWG3 Warehouse, Glasgow, UK
- Oct 30 — O2 Academy2, Liverpool, UK
- Nov 1 — Stylus, Leeds, UK
- Nov 2 — O2 Academy2, Birmingham, UK
- Nov 4 — The Adrian Flux Waterfront Studio, Norwich, UK
- Nov 5 — Cambridge Junction, Cambridge, UK
- Nov 7 — O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London, UK
When do tickets go on sale?
Tickets for Remember Monday’s upcoming tour will go on sale from 10am on Friday, May 9. They will be available from sites including Live Nation.
Remember Monday presales
There are a number of presale options available to fans looking to see Remember Monday while they are touring the UK later this year.
Available across all venues - including their Glasgow SWG3 show - fans can sign up for artist presale now ahead of presale beginning at 10am on Tuesday, May 6.
There is then Live Nation presale, which fans can access by signing up for Live Nation’s newsletter, which will begin at 10am on Thursday, May 8.
In addition, just for their Glasgow show fans can sign up to Gigs in Scotland to receive access to their presale from 10am on Thursday, May 8.
- Artist Presale: Opens Tuesday, May 6 at 10am
- O2 Priority Presale: Opens Wednesday, May 7 at 10am
- Live Nation Presale: Opens Thursday, May 8 at 10am
- Gigs in Scotland Presale: Opens Thursday, May 8 at 10am
Who are Remember Monday?
While they are now best known for representing the UK during Eurovision 2025, Remember Monday are a band made up of best friends Charlotte, Holly and Lauren.
Having been friends since meeting as teenagers, the group have been appearing on the festival circuit for a number of years and last year travelled around the country during a sellout tour. With each group member having starred in various West End productions from Les Misérables and The Phantom of the Opera to Mary Poppins and SIX The Musical.
The group have also amassed more than 12 million likes on TikTok for their takes on popular songs, with famous fans including Jennifer Hudson following their time on The Voice in 2019.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.