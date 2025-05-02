Remember Monday announce Glasgow show ahead of Eurovision 2025 - here's how to get tickets & presale

After representing the UK during Eurovision 2025, Remember Monday will head on tour. | Ruby Gaunt

The trio will perform in Glasgow later this year after representing the UK during the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pop group Remember Monday have announced their biggest tour to date ahead of the Eurovision 2025 Grand Final.

Representing the UK during the iconic international song contest with their track What The Hell Just Happened?, best friends Charlotte, Holly and Lauren are set to headline shows in cities around the country from October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, the band said: “We’re going on tour! We cannot wait to be hitting the road again, almost a year to the day that we started our very first sold out headline UK tour. Last year’s tour was the most fun we’d ever had, playing to new crowds in different cities and meeting everyone, so it feels so crazy to us that this time, we’re getting to play in even more cities, and even bigger, bucket list venues. We’re planning on bringing you all such a special show. See you in October!”

Here’s everything you need to know about tickets, including presales.

When are Remember Monday performing in Glasgow? All UK and Ireland tour dates

Kicking off their biggest tour to date in Northern Ireland, Remember Monday will perform in Glasgow on Tuesday, October 28.

Oct 16 — Limelight, Belfast, Northern Ireland

Oct 17 — Green Room, Dublin, Ireland

Oct 19 — The Fleece, Bristol, UK

Oct 20 — The Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth, UK

Oct 21 — Chalk, Brighton, UK

Oct 23 — Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK

Oct 24 — Foundry, Sheffield, UK

Oct 25 — Digital, Newcastle, UK

Oct 27 — Gorilla, Manchester, UK

Oct 28 — SWG3 Warehouse, Glasgow, UK

Oct 30 — O2 Academy2, Liverpool, UK

Nov 1 — Stylus, Leeds, UK

Nov 2 — O2 Academy2, Birmingham, UK

Nov 4 — The Adrian Flux Waterfront Studio, Norwich, UK

Nov 5 — Cambridge Junction, Cambridge, UK

Nov 7 — O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London, UK

Remember Monday have announce the What the Hell Just Happened? Tour | Contributed

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Remember Monday’s upcoming tour will go on sale from 10am on Friday, May 9. They will be available from sites including Live Nation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remember Monday presales

There are a number of presale options available to fans looking to see Remember Monday while they are touring the UK later this year.

Available across all venues - including their Glasgow SWG3 show - fans can sign up for artist presale now ahead of presale beginning at 10am on Tuesday, May 6.

There is then Live Nation presale, which fans can access by signing up for Live Nation’s newsletter, which will begin at 10am on Thursday, May 8.

In addition, just for their Glasgow show fans can sign up to Gigs in Scotland to receive access to their presale from 10am on Thursday, May 8.

Artist Presale: Opens Tuesday, May 6 at 10am

O2 Priority Presale: Opens Wednesday, May 7 at 10am

Live Nation Presale: Opens Thursday, May 8 at 10am

Gigs in Scotland Presale: Opens Thursday, May 8 at 10am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who are Remember Monday?

While they are now best known for representing the UK during Eurovision 2025, Remember Monday are a band made up of best friends Charlotte, Holly and Lauren.

Remember Monday will represent the UK at Eurovision with their song What The Hell Just Happened? | BBC / BBC Studios / Rob Parfitt /EBU

Having been friends since meeting as teenagers, the group have been appearing on the festival circuit for a number of years and last year travelled around the country during a sellout tour. With each group member having starred in various West End productions from Les Misérables and The Phantom of the Opera to Mary Poppins and SIX The Musical.