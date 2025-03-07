Country trio Remember Monday confirmed to represent the UK at Eurovision 2025

The country trio have previously appeared on The Voice UK.

This year’s UK Eurovision entry has been confirmed as Remember Monday.

The trio will represent the country during the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Basel with upbeat pop ballad WTHJH (What the Hell Just Happened).

Formed of friends Charlotte, Holly and Lauren, the band has previously appeared on The Voice UK, with their entry into this year’s competition confirmed on Friday morning’s Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2.

The news comes following rumours which emerged last month that Remember Monday would take to the stage in Switzerland this May.

Speaking about their Eurovision entry, the band said: “What The Hell Just Happened is exactly how we’re feeling right now! It’s all very surreal; our friendship goes so far back, and we definitely never imagined that we’d be doing anything like this.

“When you’re a kid and people ask you what you want to be when you grow up, an absolute classic is ‘I wanna be a pop star’, so the fact that we’re getting the chance to live that dream as three best friends is just wild. We’re going to be the first girlband to represent the UK since 1999, which feels like such a crazy honour.

“We’re going to bring loads of fun, energy and hopefully do something that you won’t have seen before on the Eurovision stage…”

They added: “We honestly can’t wait to experience this with all of the other incredible artists from around the world, and hopefully make everyone back at home feel proud! This is really the music World Cup and we’ll do our best to bring it home!”

Last year the UK was represented by Olly Alexander and his song Dizzy. The UK finished in 18th place, with a total of 46 points.