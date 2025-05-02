Eurovision 2025: Scottish actor Ncuti Gatwa will announce the UK's points during Eurovision Grand Final
Ncuti Gatwa has been confirmed as the UK’s spokesperson for the 2025 Eurovision Grand Final.
Known for his role as The Doctor in Doctor Who, the Rwandan-Scottish actor will share the results from the UK’s National Jury live during the Eurovision final on Saturday, May 17.
Once each act of the night has finished performing, Gatwa will appear live to share the countries which have earned points from the UK – all following a special Eurovision-themed episode of Doctor Who airing on BBC One ahead of the 2025 Grand Final.
Titled The Interstellar Song Contest, the sixth episode in the current series will see The Doctor and his companion Belinda travel to the 803rd Interstellar Song Contest, co-hosted by Rylan – where planets from across the universe compete for the top prize – with Graham Norton also along for the ride.
With the Eurovision Grand Final kicking off from 8pm on BBC One, Gatwa will follow in the footsteps of previous spokespeople including Joanna Lumley, Catherine Tate, Nigella Lawson and many, many more.
The UK will be represented by Remember Monday during this year’s competition, with their upbeat track What The Hell Just Happened?.
Comments
