Eurovision 2025: Do we already know who will represent the UK?

With more Eurovision entries being confirmed, has the UK’s 2025 act already been released?

British Eurovision fans could potentially already know who will represent the country during the 2025 competition in Basel.

Set to take place from May 15-17, it appears as though the UK’s 2025 Eurovision entry may have already been revealed - unofficially.

During a show on February 7, Radio 1 presenter Vicky Hawkesworth began discussing the Song Contest naming country group Remember Monday as the UK’s 2025 Eurovision act.

The presenter commented on how, this year, we have “gone a different route” with the country theme.

Hawkesworth said: “We saw Beyoncé win album of the year at the Grammys for Cowboy Carter and now this girl band, which are called Remember Monday, are going to be representing us at Eurovision this year.

“So we’ve got Lauren Burne, Holly Anne-Hull, and Charlotte Steel, and they’ve already been on TV – they’ve been on The Voice in 2019 – so they know what they’re doing, they’ve got us this year.”

Her co-host Natalie O’Leary joined her in cheering for the group.

Remember Monday have previously appeared on The Voice in 2019, with Jennifer Hudson taking on the role of their mentor. The band describe themselves as “pop girlies with a lil bit of yeehaw”.

The UK’s official Eurovision 2025 act has yet to be confirmed

However, the supposed reveal has preceded any official announcement regarding the UK’s Eurovision entry for 2025.

The rumours have been given a degree of legitimacy by fans of Eurovision, who note that Scott Mills - who is involved in the BBC’s coverage of the Song Contest - has been playing music from the band on his radio show since November.

In addition, there was an unconfirmed report from The Sun which also hinted toward the band representing the UK.

In 2024, former Years & Years singer Olly Alexander represented the UK with his song Dizzy. The UK finished in 18th place, with a total of 46 points - none of which were from the public.

Back in October, it was announced that leading UK music industry figure David May would lead the search for our 2025 entry alongside BBC producer Andrew Cartmell.