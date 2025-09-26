Pierce the Veil Glasgow: Setlist, stage times and support for band's OVO Hydro show

Vic Fuentes of Pierce the Veil performs during a stop of the band's I Can't Hear You tour. | Getty Images

There are still tickets left for Pierce the Veil’s show at the OVO Hydro, so here's everything you need to know including setlist, stage times and support acts.

Pierce the Veil will take to the stage in Glasgow this evening, the penultimate date of their I Can’t Hear You UK and Ireland tour.

The American rock band - formed of Vic Fuentes, Tony Perry and Jaime Preciado - will play songs from across their five albums at the OVO Hydro tonight (September 26), including hits such as King For A Day and Bulls in the Bronx.

If you’re heading along to see their only Scottish show this year, here is everything you need to know about Pierce the Veil in Glasgow.

Pierce the Veil Glasgow support

For their show at the OVO Hydro this evening, Pierce the Veil will be joined by Cavetown, Hot Mulligan and Crawlers.

The only American support act appearing is emo band Hot Mulligan, following the release of their fourth studio album The Sound a Body Makes When It's Still earlier this year.

English group Crawlers will also provide support in Glasgow. They are best known for their song Come Over, which went viral on TikTok in 2021,

Finally, English singer-songwriter Cavetown will also join Pierce the Veil in Scotland. With more than six million monthly listeners on Spotify, he is best known for songs including Devil Town and Boys Will Be Bugs.

Pierce the Veil Glasgow stage times

For Pierce the Veil’s Glasgow show, doors will open at 5.30pm, with the first support act due on at 5.55pm.

Based on the band’s previous UK dates, here are the approximate stage times for tonight’s show at the OVO Hydro:

Doors open : 5.30pm

: 5.30pm Crawlers : 5.55pm

: 5.55pm Hot Mulligan : 6.50pm

: 6.50pm Cavetown : 7.45pm

: 7.45pm Pierce the Veil : 9pm

: 9pm Curfew: 11pm

All event timings are subject to change.

Pierce the Veil Glasgow setlist

For most of their UK shows so far, Pierce the Veil have been playing a fairly similar setlist each night.

While there may be slight variations, you can expect to hear most of the following songs during their set in Glasgow tonight.

Death of an Executioner

Bulls in the Bronx

Pass the Nirvana

I'm Low on Gas and You Need a Jacket

I'd Rather Die Than Be Famous

Where Is My Mind? (Pixies cover)

Floral & Fading

Yeah Boy and Doll Face

She Makes Dirty Words Sound Pretty (Snippet)

Wonderless

May These Noises Startle You in Your Sleep Tonight

Hell Above

So Far So Fake

Emergency Contact

Circles

Encore:

Disasterology

Hold On Till May

King for a Day

Are there still Glasgow Pierce the Veil tickets left?

Yes, there are still Glasgow Pierce the Veil tickets remaining, with prices ranging from £46 to around £107.

You can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster, or by visiting the OVO Hydro Box Office which will be open from 3pm. Located in the SEC Centre, it will remain open for 15 minutes following the main act taking to the stage.

Are there any age restrictions?

Yes, for tonight’s show only children over the age of 8 will be able to attend. No one younger than 14 will be allowed in the standing area, with anyone under the age of 16 to be accompanied by an adult over 18.