Scotland has always punched above its weight when it comes to music.
From Simple Minds and the Bay City Rollers, to Lewis Capaldi and Calvin Harris, via the Jesus & Mary Chain and Teenage Fanclub, the sounds of Scotland have been exported around the world for decades.
And there are a similar embarrassment of riches when it comes to the music venues that welcome tightly-packed crowds of fans each week to enjoy old favourites and hotly-tipped youngsters.
It’s a constantly-evolving scene with new venues popping up to take the place of legendary former nightspots like the Glasgow Apollo and the ABC, the latter currently being demolished after being gutted in the Glasgow School of Art fire.
It’s tougher than ever to make ends meet running a music venue, but in towns and cities across the country dedicated owners and managers somehow make it work.
We asked our army of readers what their favourite places were to catch a gig were and there were plenty of surprises - with grassroots clubs joining the more famous names in the roll of honour.
Here are the 13 that were mentioned most often.