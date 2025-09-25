Scotland has always punched above its weight when it comes to music.

From Simple Minds and the Bay City Rollers, to Lewis Capaldi and Calvin Harris, via the Jesus & Mary Chain and Teenage Fanclub, the sounds of Scotland have been exported around the world for decades.

And there are a similar embarrassment of riches when it comes to the music venues that welcome tightly-packed crowds of fans each week to enjoy old favourites and hotly-tipped youngsters.

It’s a constantly-evolving scene with new venues popping up to take the place of legendary former nightspots like the Glasgow Apollo and the ABC, the latter currently being demolished after being gutted in the Glasgow School of Art fire.

It’s tougher than ever to make ends meet running a music venue, but in towns and cities across the country dedicated owners and managers somehow make it work.

We asked our army of readers what their favourite places were to catch a gig were and there were plenty of surprises - with grassroots clubs joining the more famous names in the roll of honour.

Here are the 13 that were mentioned most often.

1 . Barrowland There was one clear winner according to our readers - Glasgow's legendary Barrowland Ballroom. Dating back to 1934 and completely rebuilt after fire in 1959, it started hosting concerts in 1983. Known for its spring dance floor and iconic neon sign, pretty much anyone who is anyone has played the venue since. | Google Maps

2 . MacArts Proof that the best music venues aren't always in cities, MacArts in Galashiels is a hugely popular place to catch a gig. Ali said: "It is a great venue run by a highly efficient team of passionate music lovers. From fledgling bands to global touring acts, MacArts embraces them all." | Google Maps

3 . Liquid Rooms The Liquid Rooms was the top choice when it came to Edinburgh music venues. Tucked away on Victoria Street, the 650-capacity club has hosted the likes of Coldplay, Travis, Moby, Smashing Pumpkins, Public Enemy, Kaiser Chiefs, Keane, Snow Patrol, and KT Tunstall over the years. | Google Maps