Oasis fans going to Edinburgh Murrayfield Stadium gigs warned not to take this banned item to venue

Oasis fans given warning over banned item

Oasis fans heading to the band's gigs in Edinburgh have been warned not to take e-cigarettes and vaping devices into Murrayfield Stadium.

The Manchester indie legends are set to play three nights at the home of Scottish rugby on August 8, 9 and 12 as part of their massive reunion tour.

But fans will not be able to vape inside the venue while watching Noel and Liam Gallagher performing their first gig in the city since 2009.

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher will perform alongside brother Noel at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium in August. | AFP via Getty Images

Smoking cessation experts at vape pod retailer, Vape Club, are reminding fans of the rules ahead of the concert to avoid any unwanted issues. Penalties for e-cigarette-related misdemeanours could result in individuals being removed from the venue.

You can see the complete list of prohibited items from concerts at Murrayfield Stadium below.

Dan Marchant, director of Vape Club, says: “If vaping is banned in the venue you’re travelling to, it’s best not to risk a fine or worse. Music fans heading to Oasis concerts this summer need to be especially careful when attending the event.

“The rules state that those attempting to enter the venue carrying prohibited items could face eviction, so it's crucial to respect the rules set forth by event organisers.

“Vaping within the stadium is prohibited, though there may be a designated smoking area. Check ahead of time, and don’t risk using your vape in non-designated areas.”

List of prohibited items from concerts at Murrayfield Stadium

Large bags that do not meet the venue’s bag policy

Smoking is not permitted – this includes e-cigarettes and vapes

Large umbrellas

Flasks and hard water bottles

Alcohol

Food and drink

Large cameras

Weapons and tools

Animals

Tripods and selfie sticks

Flares, lasers, torches, smoke devices and canisters

Banners or flags which contain offensive or abusive slogans

Large-bodied cameras and camcorders

Audio recording equipment

Unauthorised musical instruments, vuvuzelas or megaphones