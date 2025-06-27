Oasis: More than 8,000 new tickets to go on sale for Edinburgh Murrayfield Stadium concerts

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller

Deputy Editor

Comment
Published 27th Jun 2025, 19:12 BST
Thousands of more Oasis tickets will be released for concerts at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium.

Fans desperate to get their hands on a ticket to one of the blockbuster Oasis concerts in Edinburgh this summer have been given a second chance.

More than 8,000 extra tickets will be put up for sale across the three gigs slated for Murrayfield Stadium in August.

Oasis are playing three sold out shows at Murrayfield Stadium this summer.placeholder image
Oasis are playing three sold out shows at Murrayfield Stadium this summer. | Getty Images

The fresh release comes after Edinburgh City Council gave the green light to promoters to increase the venue's temporary capacity from 67,130 fans to 69,990 for each of the concerts.

The official release of the extra tickets could come within days, the band has confirmed.

The reunion concerts will be the first time the Britpop phenomenon have played in Edinburgh since 2009.

You have to chalk this one up to wishful thinking really - Oasis reunion tour is due to begin next week, but they haven’t announced any festival dates for it. But they are 9/2 via Gambling.com to do a secret set at Worthy Farm.placeholder image
You have to chalk this one up to wishful thinking really - Oasis reunion tour is due to begin next week, but they haven’t announced any festival dates for it. But they are 9/2 via Gambling.com to do a secret set at Worthy Farm. | PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images

The council confirmed its licencing committee had ticked off on the capacity increase after consulting with police and public safety officers.

Councillor Louise Young, convener of the council's licensing board, said: "An application to increase the capacity at Murrayfield for the upcoming Oasis concerts was approved by the licensing board on June 23.”

The decision comes just days after Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher delivering a stinging rebuke of Edinburgh council officials, after the band’s fans were described as “older”, “rowdy” and “taking up more room” in safety briefing documents.

Gallagher said in a social media post: “I’d love to see a picture of all the people on the Edinburgh council bet there’s some real STUNING individuals.”

The highly-anticipated gigs will be staged at Murrayfield on August 8, 9 and 12, coinciding with the peak of Edinburgh’s festivals season.

