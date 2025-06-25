Oasis are playing three sold out shows at Murrayfield Stadium this summer. | Getty Images

Oasis fans may about to be given a final chance to be at one of the most talked-about gigs of the summer.

The Oasis reunion is officially on, with the Britpop band playing three dates at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on August 8, 9 and 12.

It’ll be the latest chapter in the story of Oasis in Scotland, starting with a tiny gig at King Tut’s in Glasgow when they were famously ‘discovered’ by manager Alan McGee, who signed them up to Creation Records.

Tickets for the concerts went on sale last August and sold out immediately - leaving tens of thousands disappointed.

But now it seems like there might be another chance - with a possibility of ‘production tickets’ being released.

Here’s what you need to know.

What are production tickets?

Also sometimes known as ‘production holds’, production tickets are held for the production team and technical staff (including sound and lighting engineers) who are so important to large outdoor gigs in venues like Murrayfield Stadium. They need plenty of space to carry out their various job - and that means less room for ticketed seats. Once all the initial organisation for the concert has been carried out, it’s often the case that less space is needed and so more seating can be added. Once the seating and stage design has been finalised there’s also a chance that the sightlines are better than originally thought and, again, more seating can be added. These tickets are then released to the general public - sometimes mere days before the event.

What have the band said?

In a post on their official Instagram account, the band said:

"As the shows are getting closer, Oasis promoters may be able to release a very limited number of additional tickets for sale once final sight lines are checked and the production is fine tuned.

"These final production releases will happen over the coming days.

"If you are an Oasismynet member, keep an eye on your inbox for an email from your regular Oasismynet or Ticketmaster correspondence address.

"Please double check the email is from the correct account before following links or sharing any purchase information."

How can I become an Oasismynet member?

It’s simple - and free - to become an Oasismynet member. Just pop your email address in here and you should be the first to know about any later ticket releases.

How much are Oasis tickets?

That’s the big question - notoriously the band used ‘dynamic’ pricing when the tickets were originally released, meaningt he cost went up with the (enormous) demand. Before any dynamic pricing, the tickets were priced as follows:

Pitch standing: £151

Seats: £74

Seats: £101.50

Seats: £129

Seats: £167.50

Seats: £206

Premium Standing Package (One premium standing ticket to the show A limited-edition merchandise item designed exclusively for this special event A commemorative fabric wristband to remember your evening): £216

Premium Seat Package (One premium seated ticket to the show A limited-edition merchandise item designed exclusively for this special event A commemorative fabric wristband to remember your evening): £271