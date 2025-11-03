Lewis Capaldi will be headlining this year's Latitude Festival. | Getty Images

We now know who will be headlining at Henham Park.

It may only be autumn, but thoughts are turning to next year’s music festivals - with the likes of Primavera, Bearded Theory and the Isle of Wight Festival having already announced their full lineups.

Download is set to make their first announcement later today (Monday, November 3) and Latitude have now confirmed who will be gracing their stages next year.

In a year when Glastonbury is having a fallow year, there will be more attention than ever on the other ‘big’ festivals - with many Scots planning on heading south of the border to enjoy a week of camping and tunes.

Latitude is a family -friendly event is known for its relaxed and convivial atmosphere and its lineup of standup comedy running alongside musical acts.

The festival was first held in its Suffolk home of Henham Park in 2006 when Snow Patrol , Mogwai and Anthony and the Johnsons headlined.

That means that next year it’ll be celebrating its 20th birthday, and organisers reckon they have got a bill to fit the occasion.

Here’s what you need to know about the festival, taking place from July 23-26.

What is the lineup for Latitude?

Here are all the acts that have been announced so far:

David Byrne (headliner)

Lewis Capaldi (headliner)

Teddy Swims (headliner)

The Flaming Lips

The Last Dinner Party

Self Esteem

Billy Ocean

Alex James’ Britpop Classical

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Alice Phoebe Lou

Dry Cleaning

English Teacher

Kevin Morby

Vanessa Carlton

Florence Road

Getdown Services

Just Mustard

Keo

Westside Cowboy

Many more acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

What have the organisers said about the lineup?

On announcing the lineup Melvin Benn, Latitude Founder and Festival Director, said: "Twenty years of Latitude feels like both a moment and a lifetime. We've watched this festival grow from an ambitious idea into a cultural institution that has genuinely changed what people expect from a festival experience. This first lineup announcement celebrates everything Latitude has always stood for: fearless programming, artistic ambition, and that magical collision between discovery and legacy. With David Byrne playing an exclusive festival set, Teddy Swims bringing his soulful energy to the festival, and Lewis Capaldi returning after his courageous journey, alongside artists ranging from The Flaming Lips to The Last Dinner Party, this lineup tells the story of where we've been and where we're going.”

He added: “But Latitude has never been just about music. The past twenty years have been extraordinary, culturally, politically, and socially, and our yet-to-be-announced comedy, theatre, dance, poetry and literary programme will dive deep into the most important artists and moments that have shaped us all. I couldn't be prouder of what we've built together, and I can't wait to celebrate with everyone at Henham Park this July."

What have the acts said about appearing at Latitude?

David Byrne said: “ Really looking forward to this. A wide-ranging festival, and well curated (looking forward to catching some of the other acts). A great day in the country. ”

Teddy Swims said: "I’m so excited to be returning to Latitude this year. Twenty years of this festival is an incredible milestone, and the thought of standing on the Obelisk stage in such a beautiful setting, under open skies with all of you, gives me chills. I loved being part of Latitude in 2023, and to come back as the headliner feels like a dream."

Billy Ocean said: "Can't wait to see you all at Latitude. We're gonna sing all the hits, we're gonna dance, we're gonna have a great time!"

When so tickets go on sale for Latitude 2026?

Tickets go on general sale on Wednesday, November 5, at 10am here.

Is there a Latitude ticket presale?