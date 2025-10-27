4 . Guns 'n' Roses

Mercurial (or unreliable if you don't want to be polite) American rock legends Guns 'n' Roses have headlined Download twice before - in 2006 and 2018. They seem to be constantly tourings and so could well be in the frame to complete the hat trick in 2026. It would be a choice that would split fans - between those who would love to hear all the band's classic hits to those who reckon Axl should have already called it a day. | Getty Images