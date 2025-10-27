Rock fans are starting to get excited about next year’s Download Music Festival, with the first lineup announcement being made next week, on Monday, November 3.
First held in 2003, the festival takes place in Leicestershire’s Donington Park - with the biggest names in rock playing to one of the world’s most appreciative audiences.
Over the years it has attracted a string of high profile headliners, including the like of Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath, Slipknot, Metallica, Aerosmith, AC/DC, Def Leppard, Kiss, Faith No More, and Guns N' Roses.
Last year saw Green Day, Sleep Token, and Korn close the three days on the main stage.
And next year the festival will take place from Wednesday, June 10, to Sunday, June 14 - with hundreds of Scots making the trip south of the border.
The internet message boards have been swirling with rumours and gossip about the bands that could make the grade this year.
Here are 17 of the most hotly-tipped.
1. Bring Me The Horizon
Bring Me The Horizon also have form when it comes to topping the bill at Download, with a 2023 headline spot. Since then there's been a new album - 2024's 'Post Human: Nex Gen' - and a Brit Award for Best Alternative Act. They've just announced a string of dates in North American for April and May so appearances on the 2026 festival circuit look VERY likely. | Getty Images
2. Linkin Park
Linkin Park are a band at the top of their game, currently on a global tour that will end in Australia in March. If there's any such think as a sure cert in festival programming (there's not) it's that they will be last on stage for one of the three days at Download 2026. They are a real festival favourite having played in 2004, 2007, 2011, and 2014. | Getty Images
3. Ghost
Grammy Award-winning metal band Ghost are another highly likely choice. Word has it that they were asked to play in 2025 but were unable to because of touring commitments. That tour was a huge commercial and critical success and their particular brand of theatricality would light up the Download stage. We can see them closing the whole festival on the Sunday. | Getty Images
4. Guns 'n' Roses
Mercurial (or unreliable if you don't want to be polite) American rock legends Guns 'n' Roses have headlined Download twice before - in 2006 and 2018. They seem to be constantly tourings and so could well be in the frame to complete the hat trick in 2026. It would be a choice that would split fans - between those who would love to hear all the band's classic hits to those who reckon Axl should have already called it a day. | Getty Images