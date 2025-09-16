Mogwai will perform in Paisley and Aberdeen early next year - here’s what you need to know to get tickets, including how much they will cost.

Mogwai have announced two Scottish shows for next year, as part of their 2026 headline UK tour.

The Glasgow post-rock group will kick off the upcoming series of shows in Paisley next February, with additional dates in cities including Aberdeen, Birmingham, Nottingham and Manchester.

It follows the release of their latest album The Bad Fire in February, which our 4-star review called “ assured and atmospheric”.

Supporting Mogwai across all of their UK 2026 tour dates is Forest Swords, AKA English electronic producer and composer Matthew Barnes.

If you’re thinking about getting Mogwai tickets, here is everything you need to know from when they go on sale to if there is presale, prices and more.

Mogwai Tour: Here’s when they will next perform in Scotland

Mogwai will begin the UK leg of their world tour at Paisley Town Hall on Thursday, February 12, then head to the North East for a show at Aberdeen Music Hall on Friday, February 13.

Here are all of Mogwai’s 2026 UK tour dates:

Thursday, February 12 2026 - Paisley Town Hall

Friday, February 13 2026 - Aberdeen Music Hall

Saturday, February 14 2026 - Birmingham O2 Academy Birmingham

Sunday, February 15 2026 - Nottingham Rock City

Tuesday, February 17 2026 - Cardiff Depot

Thursday, February 19 2026 - Exeter Great Hall

Friday, February 20 2026 - Brighton Dome

Saturday, February 21 2026 - Portsmouth Guildhall

Sunday, February 22 2026 - Bristol Beacon

Tuesday, February 24 2026 - Norwich UEA

Wednesday, February 25 2026 - Cambridge Corn Exchange

Thursday, February 26 2026 - Gateshead Glasshouse

Friday, February 27 2026 - Manchester O2 Apollo

When do tickets go on sale?

General sale for Mogwai tickets will begin at 10am on Friday, September 19 via sites including Ticketmaster and SeeTickets.

For the best chance of getting tickets, make sure to register for an account with your preferred site in advance, making sure that you have a stable internet connection and that you use only one browser tab.

There is a limit of 6 tickets per person and per household.

Mogwai presale

For those who don’t want to wait until general sale begins, there is Mogwai presale available.

To access tickets early, fans must sign up to their mailing list - found here - before midnight tonight (Tuesday, September 16).

Mogwai presale will begin at 10am on Wednesday, September 17.

How much are Mogwai tickets?

If you are hoping to see Mogwai in Scotland, tickets will cost roughly £45.65.

Priced at around £40.70 at face value, each ticket will then include fees and a £1.20 donation to War Child.