First held in 1970 as the Pop, Blues & Folk Festival - when just 1,500 people attended - Glastonbury has grown to become a major event in the British cultural calendar, with most of the biggest names in music having played it at least once.

Earlier this year over 200,000 enjoyed headline sets from Neil Young, Olivia Rodrigo and The 1975, along with hundreds of other bands playing countless stages of all sizes - and millions watched the extensive television coverage.

If you were hoping to go along next year you’re out of luck - it’s a ‘fallow year’ and the festival will not be held.

It’s part of the green ethos of organisers Michael and Emily Evis, with the event taking a break every five years to give the working farm some time to rejuvenate from the inevitable wear and tear caused.

But that hasn’t stopped speculation about who will be topping the bill in 2027.

Here are the 13 most likely acts to top the bill on the Pyramid Stage, according to the bookies.

1 . Sam Fender - 2/1 Sam Fender has already proven himself as a festival and should have at least one more album, if not two, under his belt by the time Glastonbury 2027 comes around. If his career projectory continues at the current rate he'll be a huge hit on Worthy Farm.

2 . Ed Sheeran - 3/1 Ed Sheeran has plenty of history at Glastonbury. He first played on the tiny Croissant Neuf stage in 2011 shortly before his debut album came out. He was third on the the bill on the Pyramid Stage in 2014, then closed the entire festival in 2017, attracting an emormous crowd. He's highly fancied to make a return in 2027 to make the 10th anniversary of that performance.

3 . Taylor Swift - 3/1 Arguably the biggest artist on the planet at the moment, Taylor Swift has never played Glastonbury - her headline slot in 2020 was cancelled due to the pandemic. She's sure to be near the top of Emily Eavis' wishlist and is the 3/1 joint second favourite to headline.