Kneecap TRNSMT: Did the band pull out of Glasgow festival or were they axed? Here's what's been said

Northern Irish rap trio Kneecap will no longer be playing this year’s TRNSMT festival at Glasgow Green after the police expressed concerns about potential disorder.

It follows band member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh being charged with a terror offence after allegedly displaying a flag in support of proscribed terrorist organisation Hezbollah during a performance in November 2024.

The rappers have responded by announcing a gig in Glasgow three days before TRNSMT kicks off.

But there has been some doubt as to whether they have withdrawn from the festival or if they were axed.

Here’s what we know.

What have the festival organisers said?

In an email to ticketholders DF Concerts - run by CEO Geoff Ellis - said: “Due to concerns expressed by the Police about safety at the event, Kneecap will no longer perform at TRNSMT on Friday, 11 July. We thank fans for their understanding."

What did the police say about Kneecap’s TRNSMT appearance?

A police spokesperson said: "There was no prior consultation with Police Scotland before acts were booked.

"Officers have highlighted the potential reaction of such a large audience to this band would require a significant policing operation in order to support the delivery of a safe event.

"We have also passed on information from the public around safety concerns to allow organisers to make an informed decision on the running of the festival."

What have Kneecap said about TRNSMT?

The band posted on social media platform X, quoting the DF Concerts statement and saying: “To the thousands of people who bought tickets, flights and hotels to see us play, we are sorry … it is out of our hands.

“Glasgow has always been a huge city for us. We’ve played there many many times, with no issues – ever. Make of that what you will. To try to make up for it, we will be at your O2 Academy on Tuesday July 8th.”

They later responded to a BBC news report headlined “Kneecap pull out of TRNSMT over police concerns”, saying “Kneecap didn’t ‘pull out’ of TRNSMT - Kneecap were removed.”

So, according to the band at least, they did not withdraw from the festival - they were axed.

Are Kneecap playing other British music festivals?

Kneecap are set to headline the 2000 Trees Festival, near Cheltenham, on Thursday, July 9. Organisers confirmed the band would still be playing shortly after the TRNSMT annoucement.