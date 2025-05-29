Kneecap have a date with Glasgow. | AFP via Getty Images

The Belfast band have announced a quick replacement after unexpectedly finding a gap in their schedule...

Northern Irish rappers Kneecap have announced a summer gig in Glasgow - immediately after being removed from the bill at the TRNSMT music fesival.

Earlier this month band member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh was charged with a terror offence after allegedly displaying a flag in support of proscribed terrorist organisation Hezbollah during a performance in November 2024.

Police then raised concerns about their appearance at Glasgow Green potentially leading to disorder.

The rappers have now announced a gig in Glasgow three days before TRNSMT kicks off.

Here’s how to bag a ticket.

When are Kneecap playing Scotland?

Kneecap will play the Glasgow 02 Academy on Tuesday, July 8. Doors will open at 7pm

When are tickets on sale for Kneecap?

Tickets for the Glasgow O2 Academy gig, go onsale at 10am on Saturday, May 31. You can find them here.

Make sure you have an account and are signed in well before tickets go on sale to give yourself the best chance.

Are there any presales for Kneecap’s Glasgow gig?

As has become common, there are a couple of ways to get your hands on tickets before the general sale.

O2 mobile phone customers will have a presale available from Thursday, May 29, from 10am via the Priority App. If you are not a customer, check if friends or family can help out.

There is also an artist presale starting at 10am on Thursday, May 29 - you can access it via Kneecap’s WhatsApp channel.

Ticket prices have not yet been confirmed - check back here when the first presale goes up. Judging by similar gigs expect to pay £50 for a ticket.