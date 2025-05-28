Kneecap cancel TRNSMT performance due to police safety concerns

The Belfast hip-hop trio Kneecap have announced they will no longer be playing TRNSMT in Glasgow in July.

Hip-hop band Kneecap will no longer play the TRNSMT festival in Glasgow in July due to police safety concerns, it has been announced.

Posting on social media, the band announced the decision to cancel its TRNSMT show scheduled for July 11. Kneecap wrote: “Due to concerns expressed by the Police about safety at the event, Kneecap can no longer perform at TRNSMT.

“To the thousands of people who bought tickets, flights and hotels to see us play, we are sorry...it is out of our hands.

“Glasgow has always been a huge city for us. We’ve played there many many times, with no issues - ever. Make of that what you will.”

Members of Kneecap, from left, Liam Og O Hannaigh (Mo Chara), JJ O'Dochartaigh (aDJ Provai) and Naoise O Caireallain (Moglai Bap). Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Belfast rap trio have scheduled a replacement gig at an O2 Academy in July, the band said.

Police Scotland said any decision on the line-up is for TRNSMT organisers, and that no prior consultation with the force was made before acts were booked.

A police spokesman said: “Officers have highlighted the potential reaction of such a large audience to this band would require a significant policing operation in order to support the delivery of a safe event.

“We have also passed on information from the public around safety concerns to allow organisers to make an informed decision on the running of the festival.”

First Minister John Swinney last month commented on calls for Kneecap to be removed from the TRNSMT line-up after outrage over a video of the band at a 2023 gig, which appeared to show one member saying: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

Mr Swinney said: “I’m not familiar with the band Kneecap, but I’ve become aware of their comments today. I think these comments are completely and utterly unacceptable and if they’re performing at TRNSMT, or proposed to be performing at TRNSMT, I think the organisers of TRNSMT have got to consider that issue.”

Earlier this month, Kneecap member Liam Og O hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, was charged under the name Liam O’Hanna by the Metropolitan Police with a terror offence over the alleged display of a Hezbollah flag at a gig in November last year.

The group, also made up of Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh, apologised last month to the families of murdered MPs, but said footage of the incident had been “exploited and weaponised”.

Scottish Conservative MSP Annie Wells said the announcement on the TRNSMT cancellation was “both welcome and long overdue”.