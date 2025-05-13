Irish rappers Kneecap are set to be playing TRNSMT. | AFP via Getty Images

If you’re heading to TRNSMT you can now start working out who you want to see - and what could potentially clash.

TRNSMT has taken place in Glasgow since 2017, when Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro topped the bill.

It was a replacement for the much-missed T in the Park, bringing the music into the city centre to negate the need for camping.

Since then the likes of Queen, Arctic Monkeys, The Strokes, and Pulp have graced the stage - with local heroes Lewis Capaldi and Gerry Cinnamon cutting their teeth on the smaller stages before moving up the bill.

The 2024 festival was a sell out and saw Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris close out the main stage on the three nights.

The headliners for 2025 were announced earlier this year, with acts being added to the bill at regular intervals ever since.

Festival organisers have now confirmed what the lineups are for each of the four stages.

Irish rappers Kneecap have been handed a headline slot on the second-biggest stage - despite calls for them to be banned from Glasgow Green after footage emerged of them making controversial comments at concerts in previous years.

Here’s what the full bill now looks like, and how to get tickets.

Who is playing what stage at TRNSMT 2025?

Here’s the lineup for all four stages on each day, with the headliners first and the opening acts last.

Friday, July 11

Main Stage

50 Cent

The Script

Wet Leg

Schoolboy Q

Jamie Webster

Twin Atlantic

Calum Bowie

King Tut’s Stage

Kneecap

Confidence Man

The Royston Club

Good Neighbours

Tanner Adell

Arthur Hill

NOFUN!

BBC Introducing

Bemz

Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn

Gunn

Cliffords

rEDOLENT

Fourth Daughter

Becky Sikasa

Radio One Dance Stage

Big Miz

Connor Coates

Frankie Elyse

La La

Marianne

Nimino

Saturday, July 12

Main Stage

Biffy Clyro

Fontaines D.C.

The Kooks

Inhaler

Sigrid

Wunderhorse

Alessi Rose

Lucia & The Best Boys

King Tut’s Stage

Underworld

Jake Bugg

James Marriott

Biig Piig

Amble

Brogeal

HotWax

Chloe Qisha

BBC Introducing Stage

Vlure

Chloe Slater

The Guest List

Welly

The Rooks

Fright Years

Alex Spencer

Radio One Dance Stage

Arielle Free

Dominique

Eva

Jaguar

HANÀ

Hayley Zalassi

Sunday, July 13

Main Stage

Snow Patrol

Gracie Abrams

JADE

Myles Smith

The Lathums

Nathan Evans & The Saint Phnx Band

Tom Walker

Nieve Ella

King Tut’s Stage

Shed Seven

Brooke Combe

Kyle Falconer

The K's

Nina Nesbitt

Rianne Downey

Kerr Mercer

Nxdia

BBC Introducing Stage

Matilda Mann

Aaron Rowe

Nell Mescal

Ben Ellis

Dictator

Kuleeangee

Radio One Dance Stage

Beaux

Beth

Charlie Hedges

Jazzy

Kane Kirkpatrick

Sarah Story

Can I still get TRNSMT 2025 tickets?

Tickets are still available for all days, and combinations of days, here.

What ticket types are available?

There are one day, two day (for all three combinations of days) and three day tickets.

Along with the general admission tickets you can also splash out on VIP tickets, VIP+ Tickets and Ultimate VIP tickets?

What do the VIP tickets get you?

Here’s everything you get for stumping up extra to go VIP, taken from the TRNSMT website:

Centred around Glasgow Green’s famous Doulton Fountain and The People’s Palace, there is space to chill out and grab a bite to eat in the VIP Garden which will host bars, food outlets, seating, DJs and upgraded toilets.

DEDICATED VIP ENTRANCE: Enter the festival via the dedicated VIP Garden Gate.

DJS: The vibes don’t stop in between acts. The VIP Garden DJ will keep the tunes coming while you refuel before the next performance.

LOOS: Enhanced toilet facilities in the VIP Garden.

STREET FOOD: Refuel with some of the finest street food Scotland has to offer.

EXTENDED HOURS: Debrief the day with your mates until midnight.

CHILL OUT: Take a seat, put up your feet and take time to recover in between your favourite artists in the VIP Garden.

What do the VIP + tickets get you?

Everything the VIPs get, plus:

FRONT PEN ACCESS: Don’t worry about missing out on the action, you have Main Stage front pen access. When it’s full, it’s full for GA and VIP who can access on a first come, first served basis but, you can saunter in at any time with VIP+.

VIP+ BAR: Dedicated VIP+ easy access bar nearby the front pen so you’re never far away from the Main Stage action whilst rehydrating.

What do the Ultimate VIP Tickets get you?

Everything the VIP+ ticketholders get, plus:

FAST TRACK ENTRANCE: First stop? The fast-track Ultimate VIP Lane where your Ultimate Host will meet you.

ULTIMATE HOST: Your Ultimate Host will escort you to the Ultimate Lounge, show you around your exclusive area and provide a bag of festival essentials and goodies. Your host will be on hand to take your food order and get you drinks throughout the day.

ULTIMATE LOUNGE: The Ultimate Lounge for the limited amount of Ultimate VIP ticket holders and will become your haven over the weekend with a dedicated bar, specialist cocktail mixologist, comfortable lounge seating table service, games and luxury loos.

ARRIVAL DRINK: All Ultimate VIP’s will be able to choose their complimentary arrival drink from the premium bar.

EAT LIKE A ROCK STAR: Get bragging rights and eat lunch or dinner from the same menu as our headline artists, all served by your dedicated VIP Host.

VIDEO LINK TO MAINSTAGE: don’t want to miss out on all the Main Stage sets, then fear not as the Ultimate Lounge has a screen where you can view and listen to live performances whilst you enjoy your perfectly mixed cocktail.

POST SHOW SNACKS: All that partying is hungry work. You’ll have access to post-show snacks all served in the Ultimate Lounge at the end of the night.

How much are tickets?

Here’s how much tickets will set you back this year. All tickets also incur a £3 Glasgow City Council Environmental Levy.:

Day tickets: General admission £89.50 / VIP £165 / VIP+ £260 / Ultimate VIP £499.

Two day tickets: General admission £175 / VIP £299 (There are no two day VIP+ or Ultimate VIP tickets available).

Three day tickets: General admission £249 / VIP £390 / VIP+ £625 (There are no three day Ultimate VIP tickets).