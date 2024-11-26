Following winning International Artist Achievement Award at the 58th CMA Awards, Kip Moore has announced a UK tour. | Getty Images

Kip Moore will perform at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro next spring as part of his 2025 Solitary Tracks World Tour.

The popular musician will bring his Solitary Tracks World Tour to the OVO Hydro next June, with other UK dates including Birmingham, Leeds and Newcastle.

The news follows Moore winning the International Artist Achievement Award at the 58th Annual Country Music Awards earlier this month. With hit songs including Somethin' 'Bout a Truck and She’s Mine, Moore has released a number of singles from his upcoming album.

Here’s everything you need to know about Kip Moore’s Glasgow show, from tickets and presale to prices.

When is Kip Moore’s Glasgow show?

Kip Moore will perform at the OVO Hydro as part of his Solitary Tracks World Tour on Thursday, June 5 2025.

Kip Moore UK tour dates

Ahead of his OVO Hydro show, Moore will kick off the UK leg of his tour in Birmingham next May with his seven date run ending in Manchester on June 8.

Here is the full list of Kip Moore’s UK tour dates:

Friday, May 30 2025 - Birmingham O2 Academy

Saturday, May 31 2025 - Leeds O2 Academy

Sunday, June 1 2025 - Belfast SSE Arena

Wednesday, June 4 2025 - Newcastle City Hall

Thursday, June 5 2025 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Saturday, June 7 2025 - London O2 Academy Brixton

Sunday, June 8 2025 - Manchester O2 Apollo

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Kip Moore’s Glasgow show will go on sale at 10am on Friday, November 29.

Fans can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster, with a limit of 6 per person in place.

Kip Moore presale

If you’re hoping to get a hold of tickets ahead of general sale beginning, then there are several options available.

If you’re already signed up to Kip Moore’s mailing list then you will automatically receive access to his exclusive artist presale which begins at 10am on Wednesday, November 27. You can also still register for presale by visiting his website.

This is the only option available for all of Moore’s upcoming UK tour dates.

Kip Moore performing onstage. | Getty Images

Kip Moore Glasgow presale

If you’re only looking to secure tickets for Kip Moore’s OVO Hydro show then there are two additional presales available.

If you’re an OVO Energy customer, you can register for their OVO Live rewards programme to receive access to presale tickets for Kip Moore’s Glasgow show. The OVO presale will begin at 10am on Wednesday, November 27.

However, if you’re not an OVO customer there is one other Glasgow presale, this time through Gigs in Scotland. With the presale beginning at 10am on Thursday, November 28 you can sign up for Gigs in Scotland’s website to receive access to Kip Moore presale, as well as a number of other concerts in Scotland.

What are Kip Moore ticket prices like?

Whether you’re looking to secure tickets for yourself, or perhaps as a Christmas present, finding out how much they cost ahead of the sale beginning is always helpful.