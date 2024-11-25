Lana del Rey has a date with Scotland. | Getty Images for The Recording A

The American singer is playing her biggest gigs to date next summer.

Lana del Rey has announced a string of stadium concerts for 2025 - and there’s a date at Glasgow’s Hampden Stadium.

The star has only ever played a handful of gigs in the UK, including a date at Glasgow's SECC in 2013.

She’s a fan of the city, having dated Kassidy frontman Barrie James O'Neill and when asked if she had a permanent home she said: "I don't have one...but when I have any time I go to Glasgow, that's where I'm happiest".

It’s likely to be a popular show, so here’s everything you need to know to bag a golden ticket.

When will Lana del Rey be playing Glasgow?

The singer will be playing Glasgow’s Hampden Stadium on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

Where else is Lana del Rey playing in the UK and Ireland?

Other than the Glasgow gig, Lana del Rey will be playing the following shows:

June 23: Cardiff Principality Stadium

June 28: Liverpool Anfield Stadium

June 30: Dublin Aviva Stadium

July 3: London Wembley Stadium

When can I buy tickets for Lana del Rey’s Glasgow show?

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10am on Friday, November 29, here.

Are there any presales for Lana del Rey in Glasgow?

As has become standard, there are a few presales available.

If you sign up to Lana’s mailing list here you’ll be entered into a presale ballot to access tickets from 10am on Wednesday, November 27.

02 customers will also have access to tickets from 10am on Wednesday, November 27, via the Priority app.

There will then be three presales starting from 10am on Thursday, November 28, available by signing up to the Hampden website here, Gigs in Scotland here, or Live Nation here. Just pop your details in and you’ll get an email with a presale link.

How much are tickets to see Lana del Rey at the Hydro?

Depending on where you are sitting or standing, tickets will cost from £75.60 - £176.00 (plus the inevitable booking fee).

Who is supporting Lana del Rey at the Hydro?

Lana del Rey is yet to announce support for her UK and Ireland tour. Watch this space.

Are there age restriction for Lana del Rey’s Glasgow Hampden gig?