Taylor Swift, TV industry and regulars mean Glasgow 'punches above its weight' on global hotel stage

Scotland’s largest city is “punching above its weight” on the global hospitality stage thanks to sporting events, conferences, the TV industry and even Taylor Swift.

The manager of a top Glasgow hotel has spoken about his establishment’s “phenomenal” first year, selling tens of thousands of rooms to 85,000 guests.

AC Hotel by Marriott Glasgow is part of the £100 million Love Loan development and is indicative of the Scottish hotel sector’s strong year.

Manager Craig Munro said the 245-room hotel has enjoyed profits five per cent ahead of forecasts in its first year of trading.

Last month it was revealed demand for rooms in Scotland’s luxury hotels was stronger than elsewhere in the UK over the summer amid a “strong food and drink offering” and despite some pre-Budget worries.

That hotel tracker data from audit, tax and consulting firm RSM UK showed people were trading up their choice of places to stay, with Scotland’s luxury and mid-market hotels seeing a boost. Demand for budget hotels fell amid easing cost-of-living pressures.

Occupancy rates at AC Hotel have been strong, exceeding 85%, in line with those mid-market and luxury levels.

Munro said: “Glasgow punches well above its weight internationally, with first class events and conferencing facilities, major sporting events, and a tourism proposition that attracts people from all over the world.

“I’ve always said that for a hotel to succeed in Glasgow it needs to cater for every market from weekend visitors and event goers to conferencing guests and air crew – and we’ve got that right.

“We’ve welcomed sports teams, musicians, conference guests, dignitaries, and regularly hosted genuine A-list celebrities – particularly through the film and TV industry’s ongoing relationship with the city.

“We have added a first-rate city centre hotel, with the story of the city woven into its fabric, and our guests have really responded to that. Our first ever guests are now regulars, and things like that help you realise how successful it’s been.”

Scottish Tourism Economic Impact Model (STEAM) figures have revealed more than 25 million people visited Glasgow in 2023, spending in excess of £2.3bn, with more than 37,000 full-time jobs supported by the industry.

“The key has been our people. The average turnover of staff in the industry is around 40%, we’ve lost around 10% since we opened, which is almost unheard of. I was told recently that Glasgow is one of the only cities in the world where ‘people’ are amongst the top 5 attractions, I think that’s certainly true of AC Hotel Glasgow.

“It’s not just about Glasgow, however. We’ve done very well from major events held in Edinburgh too, such as major sports fixtures and large concerts including Taylor Swift. The two cities are seen as a package for visitors, and it benefits the hospitality industry in both.”

The economic impact of Taylor Swift’s global Eras Tour, dubbed Swiftonomics, was estimated to have boosted Edinburgh’s coffers by in excess of £70 million, spread across hospitality, transport and merchandise.