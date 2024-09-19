Kylie Minogue will be coming to Scotland next year. | Getty Images

It will be the Australian singer’s first gig in the city since 2018.

Kylie Minogue has announced a new album and a tour to promote it - and it includes a date in Scotland.

The Australian Spinning Around singer, who first found fame on television soap Neighbours, will release Tension II on October 18 - a sequel to her number one 16th studio album.

She will then embark upon a world tour, starting in Perth, Australia, in February 2025, and reaching the UK in May.

Kylie said: “I am beyond excited to announce the Tension Tour 2025. I can’t wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more

"It’s been an exhilarating ride so far and now, get ready for your close up because I will be calling Lights, Camera, Action … and there will be a whole lot of Padaming”

Here’s everything you need to know.

When will Kylie Minogue be playing Scotland?

Kylie will be playing Glasgow’s OVO Hydro venue on Friday, May 16, 2025.

What other dates is Kylie playing in the UK?

The other dates on the UK tour are as follows:

Newcastle Utilita Arena - May 17

Manchester AO Arena - May 19

Liverpool M&S Bank Arena - May 22

Sheffield Utilita Arena - May 23

London O2 Arena - May 26 and 27

Nottingham Motorpoint Arena - May 30

Birmingham BP Pulse LIVE - May 31

When do tickets for Kylie Minogue’s Scottish concert go on sale?

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10am on Friday, September 27, here.

Who will be supporting Kylie Minogue at her Glasgow gig?

No support has yet been announced for Kylie’s Scottish date - watch this space.

Are there any presales for Kylie Minogue tickets?

If you are a customer of energy company OVO you will have the chance to access a presale starting at 10am on Wednesday, September 25. If you aren’t a customer, maybe check to see if any of your friends are.

There’s no sign of a presale on the singer’s own website, but it certainly wouldn’t hurt to sign up to her mailing list here (scroll to the bottom of the page) - just in case.