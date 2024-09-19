Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games: Hospitality sector ‘buzzing with excitement’

“Our entire industry is buzzing with excitement. Glasgow has evolved significantly with the addition of many new, outstanding venues” – Craig Munro

Glasgow hospitality chiefs are looking for a repeat of 2014 when hotel occupancy rates in the city hit 95 per cent as a result of hosting the Commonwealth Games.

Those games generated an estimated £282 million in tourism revenue and attracted 690,000 visitors to Glasgow. Earlier this week it was confirmed that the city would be playing host to the 2026 event, albeit on a reduced scale with fewer sporting events.

Hoteliers said they were confident of getting close to the level of business enjoyed in 2026, particularly given the growing popularity of staycationing. Glasgow hoteliers saw average occupancy rates of 95 per cent in August 2014 while the average room yield soared by more than a fifth during the period that the games took place.

Craig Munro, general manager at AC Hotel by Marriott Glasgow. Picture: Martin Shields

More guests were staying at hotels in Scotland than anywhere else in the UK that month, as Edinburgh and Inverness lodgings sat at over 90 per cent capacity. In addition, visitors were spending an average of five days in the country.

Craig Munro, general manager at AC Hotel by Marriott Glasgow, said he was confident that the 2026 event “will be a great success”.

He said: “Glasgow 2014 was one of the most memorable summers, not only due to the tremendous boost to hospitality businesses but also because of the incredible atmosphere that permeated the city. Our entire industry is buzzing with excitement. Glasgow has evolved significantly with the addition of many new, outstanding venues.

“We’re confident that when the Commonwealth Games returns, it will be a great success. Glasgow is truly a world-class events city, and we’re ready. We can’t wait to welcome guests from around the globe.”

Ben McLeod, general manager at The Social Hub Glasgow, which operates as a “hybrid hospitality concept”, added: “This is fantastic news for Glasgow and the hospitality industry. We are perfectly suited for an event of this size. We know the effect the Commonwealth Games had on the city in 2014, so we are excited about the impact on our community in Glasgow.”

Since opening earlier this year, The Social Hub, which features a hotel, extended stay and student rooms through to spaces to work and meet, has welcomed students, businesspeople, neighbours and more to learn, stay, work and play.

Over the build-up period and duration of the 2014 games, the event contributed some £740m to Scotland’s economy, in terms of the value of goods and services. Of that, about £390m went to Glasgow.

Nadine Carmichael, head of sales and marketing for DRG, the hospitality heavyweight with a number of Glasgow restaurants on its roster, including The Anchor Line and DiMaggio’s, said: “Without doubt, 2014 was our busiest summer ever. To see this amount of visitors to our city once again will be just incredible.”