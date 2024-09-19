The legendary rock band have announced a show at the OVO Hydro as part of their huge 2025 world tour.

Iron Maiden will celebrate 50 years together with a huge gig in Glasgow next year.

The iconic English metal band will end the UK leg of their mammoth Run For Your Lives World Tour at the city’s OVO Hydro next June, following dates in Birmingham, Manchester, Dublin and London.

It will follow dates in the US and Europe as part of their mammoth world tour to celebrate five decades together.

Iron Maiden UK and Ireland tour dates

Iron Maiden’s Glasgow show will take place on Monday, June 30, but not before they perform in cities including London and Manchester.

Here are all of the UK and Ireland shows currently planned as part of the Run For Your Lives World Tour.

Glasgow's OVO Hydro. | AFP via Getty Images

Saturday, June 21 2025 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

Sunday, June 22 2025 - Manchester Co-Op Live

Wednesday, June 25 2025 - Dublin Malahide Castle

Saturday, June 28 2025 - London Stadium Olympic Park

Monday, June 30 2025 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

When do Iron Maiden tickets go on sale?

If you’re looking to get Iron Maiden tour tickets, they go on sale at 12pm on Friday, September 27 and will be available from Ticketmaster.

Fans hoping to purchase Iron Maiden tickets - including for their Glasgow show - should make sure that they have a stable internet connection and are logged into Ticketmaster on just one device ahead of the sale beginning for the best chance of securing tickets.

No more than 6 can be purchased per person.

Iron Maiden ticket prices

If you’re desperate to get your hands on tickets but need to budget, we can help. For Iron Maiden’s Glasgow show, ticket prices will range from £86.85 - £109.55, including fees.

For their Birmingham show, there are three bands of ticket prices: £87.80, £99.10 and £110.40, including fees.

Unfortunately, ticket prices for Iron Maiden’s show in Manchester, Dublin and London are currently unavailable but fans should expect to pay in the region of £86 for one.

How to get presale tickets for Iron Maiden

Not keen on waiting on general sale? Not to worry, there are plenty of Iron Maiden presale options available.

Here’s a quick breakdown of all the presale options available for Iron Maiden’s Glasgow show.

Fan Club Presale: Tuesday, September 24 at 12pm

Iron Maiden Fan Club members will receive first dibs at any tickets. Membership costs £25, however in addition to presale access fans will receive a 10% discount on the band’s store, exclusive merchandise and more - including access to their 'first to the barrier' draw.

Lead singer Bruce Dickinson of the British heavy metal band Iron Maiden performs at the rock and metal festival Copenhell in Copenhagen.

OVO Presale: Wednesday, September 25 at 12pm

If you’re an OVO customer, you can sign up to OVO Live for free to receive Iron Maiden presale as well as early access to tickets for shows at venues such as Glasgow’s OVO Hydro. All you need to do is register with your OVO account number.

O2 Priority Presale: Wednesday, September 25 at 12pm

Similarly, O2 or Virgin Media customers can access presale Iron Maiden tickets through O2 Priority.

Venue Presale: Thursday, September 26 at 12pm

Glasgow fans hoping to buy tickets can sign up to the Scottish Events Campus (SEC) mailing list to receive Glasgow Iron Maiden presale access.

Live Nation Presale: Thursday, September 26 at 12pm

To access the Live Nation presale for Iron Maiden, fans can register for the site’s newsletter to receive presale ticket access as well as receive notifications about specific artists.

Iron Maiden support

During the UK leg of Iron Maiden’s 50 year celebration, support acts will include American rock band Halestorm and British metal band The Raven Age.

While both groups will perform in Dublin and Ireland, Iron Maiden’s Glasgow support will come from The Raven Age.

George Harris, son of Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris, performs with his English metal band "The Raven Age". | AFP via Getty Images

Fronted by Lizzy Hale, Halestorm are known for songs including I Miss the Misery and Love Bites.