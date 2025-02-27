Five to play three huge Scottish shows after confirming reunion - here's how to get tickets, presale & more
Nineties boyband Five have announced that they are reuniting and heading on tour - with three shows set for Scotland later this year.
Set to perform their greatest hits in cities including Glasgow and Aberdeen, all five original band members come together for the first time since 2001 for the twelve date Keep On Movin’ UK tour. They will be joined by special guest Naughty Boy, who will perform a DJ set.
Due to overwhelming demand from fans, a number of additional dates have been added to the tour - including an additional Glasgow show.
On social media, the group said: “It’s true, the five of us are reuniting for a tour across the UK!! This has been a long time coming and it really does feel right for all of us now – 25 years on and we’re so ready for it.
“We really can’t wait to get back on stage together and see you all in person, it’s gonna go OFF!! Let’s goooooo!”
Best known for hit songs including Slam Dunk (Da Funk) and Keep On Movin', here’s everything you need to know about Five’s reunion tour.
Five tour dates: Band to perform in Glasgow and Aberdeen
Five have lined up a UK arena tour beginning in October, with the three shows set to take place at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro and the P&J Live in Aberdeen.
They will first perform in Aberdeen on Saturday, November 15 before heading to Glasgow for what was initially their final show on Sunday, November 16. Instead the band have added a number of additional dates to the tour, including an extra OVO Hydro show on Tuesday, November 25.
- October 29 - Cardiff, Utilita Arena
- October 31 - Brighton, Brighton Centre
- November 1 - Bournemouth, BIC
- November 2 - Cardiff, Utilita Arena
- November 4 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
- November 5 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
- November 7 - Manchester, AO Arena
- November 8 - Leeds, First Direct Arena
- November 9 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- November 11 - London, The O2
- November 12 - London, The O2
- November 14 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena
- November 15 - Aberdeen, P&J Live
- November 16 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- November 18 - Manchester, Co-op Live
- November 19 - Sheffield, Utilita Arena
- November 20 - London, The O2
- November 22 - Belfast, SSE Arena
- November 23 - Dublin, 3Arena
- November 25 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- November 26 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena
- November 28 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- November 29 - Leeds, First Direct Arena
- November 30 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
When do tickets go on sale?
Tickets for Five’s reunion tour go on sale at 10am on Friday, March 7 with tickets available from Ticketek, AXS and Ticketmaster.
To be in with the best chance of acquiring tickets, fans should make sure that to register for an account with their preferred ticket site ahead of time, and ensure that they have a stable internet connection.
Five reunion tour presale
If you’re keen to get your hands on Five presale tickets, the first thing to do is head over to their website and sign up for access.
Fans who sign up for presale will receive access to artist presale tickets which will go on sale at 10am on Wednesday, March 5. This is one of the only Five presale ticket options which will allow you to grab tickets across all of their UK shows.
Meanwhile, if you’re trying to get tickets for Five’s Scottish shows, there are additional options available.
Five presale Glasgow
For Five’s OVO Hydro show, there are two venue-specific presales.
For OVO customers registered with the OVO Live program, you will receive access to a presale beginning at 10am on Wednesday, March 5.
A second venue presale will also take place at the same time on Wednesday, this time through the Scottish Events Campus (SEC). You don’t need to be an OVO customer to access this presale, instead all you need to do is sign up for the SEC mailing list.
Five presale Aberdeen
If you’re a Five fan further up north, there are two additional presale ticket options.
The first Aberdeen presale is available to Three customers, signed up for Three+ Rewards. It will begin at 10am on Wednesday, March 5,
There’s then another Five presale for Aberdeen through the venue, which will take place at 10am on Thursday, March 6. Fans can sign up for the P&J Live newsletter to receive early ticket access.
How much are Five tickets?
Ticket prices for Five’s reunion tour will vary from venue to venue, but for their Glasgow show fans can expect to pay between £50.75 to £114.90, including fees.
Meanwhile, for Five’s Aberdeen show tickets will start at £42.50, not including fees.
Naughty Boy to play DJ set during Five reunion tour
While the original line-up featuring Abz Love, J Brown, Ritchie Neville, Scott Robinson and Sean Conlon are sure to be at the forefront of people’s minds, special guest Naughty Boy will join the group on their 2025 tour.
Also known as Shahid Khan, he will play a DJ set ahead of the gig beginning.
Having appeared on shows including I’m A Celebrity in 2021, Naughty Boy has hit songs including La La La featuring Sam Smith, Lifted featuring Emeli Sandé and Runnin' (Lose It All) featuring Beyoncé and Arrow Benjamin.
