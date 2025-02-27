After teasing fans on social media, Five have confirmed they are reuniting and touring the UK.

Nineties boyband Five have announced that they are reuniting and heading on tour - with three shows set for Scotland later this year.

Set to perform their greatest hits in cities including Glasgow and Aberdeen, all five original band members come together for the first time since 2001 for the twelve date Keep On Movin’ UK tour. They will be joined by special guest Naughty Boy, who will perform a DJ set.

Due to overwhelming demand from fans, a number of additional dates have been added to the tour - including an additional Glasgow show.

On social media, the group said: “It’s true, the five of us are reuniting for a tour across the UK!! This has been a long time coming and it really does feel right for all of us now – 25 years on and we’re so ready for it.

“We really can’t wait to get back on stage together and see you all in person, it’s gonna go OFF!! Let’s goooooo!”

Best known for hit songs including Slam Dunk (Da Funk) and Keep On Movin', here’s everything you need to know about Five’s reunion tour.

Five tour dates: Band to perform in Glasgow and Aberdeen

Five have lined up a UK arena tour beginning in October, with the three shows set to take place at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro and the P&J Live in Aberdeen.

They will first perform in Aberdeen on Saturday, November 15 before heading to Glasgow for what was initially their final show on Sunday, November 16. Instead the band have added a number of additional dates to the tour, including an extra OVO Hydro show on Tuesday, November 25.

October 29 - Cardiff, Utilita Arena

October 31 - Brighton, Brighton Centre

November 1 - Bournemouth, BIC

November 2 - Cardiff, Utilita Arena

November 4 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

November 5 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

November 7 - Manchester, AO Arena

November 8 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

November 9 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

November 11 - London, The O2

November 12 - London, The O2

November 14 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

November 15 - Aberdeen, P&J Live

November 16 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

November 18 - Manchester, Co-op Live

November 19 - Sheffield, Utilita Arena

November 20 - London, The O2

November 22 - Belfast, SSE Arena

November 23 - Dublin, 3Arena

November 25 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

November 26 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

November 28 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

November 29 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

November 30 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Five’s reunion tour go on sale at 10am on Friday, March 7 with tickets available from Ticketek, AXS and Ticketmaster.

To be in with the best chance of acquiring tickets, fans should make sure that to register for an account with their preferred ticket site ahead of time, and ensure that they have a stable internet connection.

Five’s original line up of J Brown, Abz Love, Ritchie Neville, Scott Robinson, and Sean Conlon will tour the UK. | Getty Images

Five reunion tour presale

If you’re keen to get your hands on Five presale tickets, the first thing to do is head over to their website and sign up for access.

Fans who sign up for presale will receive access to artist presale tickets which will go on sale at 10am on Wednesday, March 5. This is one of the only Five presale ticket options which will allow you to grab tickets across all of their UK shows.

Meanwhile, if you’re trying to get tickets for Five’s Scottish shows, there are additional options available.

Supplied

Five presale Glasgow

For Five’s OVO Hydro show, there are two venue-specific presales.

For OVO customers registered with the OVO Live program, you will receive access to a presale beginning at 10am on Wednesday, March 5.

A second venue presale will also take place at the same time on Wednesday, this time through the Scottish Events Campus (SEC). You don’t need to be an OVO customer to access this presale, instead all you need to do is sign up for the SEC mailing list.

Five - Ritchie Neville, Scott Robinson, Sean Conlon Abz Love and Jason "J" Brown. | Third Party

Five presale Aberdeen

If you’re a Five fan further up north, there are two additional presale ticket options.

The first Aberdeen presale is available to Three customers, signed up for Three+ Rewards. It will begin at 10am on Wednesday, March 5,

There’s then another Five presale for Aberdeen through the venue, which will take place at 10am on Thursday, March 6. Fans can sign up for the P&J Live newsletter to receive early ticket access.

How much are Five tickets?

Ticket prices for Five’s reunion tour will vary from venue to venue, but for their Glasgow show fans can expect to pay between £50.75 to £114.90, including fees.

Meanwhile, for Five’s Aberdeen show tickets will start at £42.50, not including fees.

Naughty Boy to play DJ set during Five reunion tour

While the original line-up featuring Abz Love, J Brown, Ritchie Neville, Scott Robinson and Sean Conlon are sure to be at the forefront of people’s minds, special guest Naughty Boy will join the group on their 2025 tour.

Music Producer and DJ, Naughty Boy (Picture: Getty Images) | John Phillips/Getty Images

Also known as Shahid Khan, he will play a DJ set ahead of the gig beginning.