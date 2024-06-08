After an incredible night seeing Taylor Swift at Murrayfield, here’s what I learned from the experience.

Taylor Swift’s first night of the Eras Tour in Edinburgh is now over – and what an experience it was.

Having been among the lucky fans able to attend, it was a show unlike any other on many levels from her incredible staging and production, to the sort of environment she fosters with her fans.

Taylor Swift kicks of her European leg of her Eras Tour at Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Swifties are a special bunch, as Taylor herself can attest to when she took out her earpieces to soak in the audience’s reaction to champagne problems.

“I love you so much, Edinburgh, thank you.”

The Eras Tour deserves every ounce of praise it has gathered in the year since it began touring, but with her first Edinburgh show now over I have all the tips you need for surviving – and thriving – during nights two and three.

Whether you’re standing or sitting: WEAR COMFORTABLE SHOES

It may seem like common sense, but Swifties take their dedication to Taylor’s Eras and their specific styles very seriously. I spotted many high heels and sandals as well as countless cowboy boots and while I commend those with the strength and courage to wear them, it also concerns me.

I wore my well-broken in Dr Martens and my feet were still sore by the end of it from a mix of the queueing, tiptoeing to glimpse the stage and then power walking to the train station after it.

Granted, I was standing. But I also saw a lost pair of shoes in the crowd – don’t let your sore feet spoil the experience.

Someone lost their boot at Taylor Swift's Edinburgh show.

Prepare to queue for everything

After a slightly difficult period attempting to find where I was supposed to be going, there were queues to reach the queues to get in – which by the time I made it in were mostly quiet.

But on top of that the merchandise stall queue was busy almost the entire time I was there, the toilet queues were so long I resolved not to drink the entire time and the food queues almost had me missing Paramore’s entire set.

The crowd of people heading to Taylor Swift on night one.

I went to grab some food at around 5pm and queued up to order. I asked how long the food would take when I finally reached the till and was told around “20 minutes, 30 max”.

This didn’t end up being true. I ordered my food before Paramore’s set started and by the time it was actually in my hand, they had finished their last song.

So be prepared to queue for everything, and if you’re going to get food make it one of the first things you do.

If you need to pee, pick a song to sacrifice

At concerts it’s a fine line between staying hydrated and enjoying yourself. There’s nothing worse than needing the loo when you’re trying to enjoy Taylor Swift belting Shake It Off.

But if you need to use the toilet, do your research on the set list and try to be strategic when you go.

If you’re really lucky, you might even be able to do what my sister did and chance the merch stand when it’s almost empty.

Take layers

In the standing section I was sheltered from a lot of the colder weather and spent more than half of the concert with my jacket off – however, it did reach a point where I had to put that on as well as the cardigan I had taken in my smaller-than-a-sheet-of-A4 tote bag.

But those up in the stands may not fare so well, and that’s without considering what will happen after you leave the venue.

Fans in the stand watching Taylor Swift's Edinburgh Eras Tour show.

If you can take something to keep you warm I’d advise that you do so – we all know what the Scottish weather is like.

Be prepared for how busy public transportation will be

I’ve had plenty of experience getting to and from gigs using public transport, but this was something else altogether.

I got on the train at Polmont and had to walk along at least three carriages before I could squeeze myself on. This was around 1pm.

It was jam packed with Swifties and while I made a “swift” exit from the platform, I emerged from the station to crowds and carts selling feather boas and cowboy hats.

But leaving Murrayfield was something else altogether. The crowds were so densely packed at points that I couldn’t see cones or bollards that were lining the streets and had a couple of near-miss trips.

The queues at Haymarket while waiting for a train home after Taylor Swift.

We were heading to Haymarket from the stadium and when we were close enough to the station the roads were split off depending on if you were getting the tram or train. Water was being handed out but by the time we were actually allowed into the station, we were being crammed into barriers and guided around like cattle.

The trains were super busy, and from what I’ve heard so were the trams, so if you have a specific service to catch consider leaving just before the show ends.

I’ve seen from some people online that leaving before Karma allowed them to get on the tram pretty much immediately.

Soak it all

Not to be trite, but if you’re going to see Taylor Swift in Edinburgh enjoy yourself as much as possible.

I learned I’d be going pretty much 24 hours before the first show and all the last minute stress was nothing compared to being there.

As much as my feet ached, I was indeed among those in the crowd chanting more.