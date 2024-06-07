Pictures of adoring Taylor Swift fans arriving at Edinburgh Eras Tour gig

By Lauren Jack, Rachel Mackie
Published 7th Jun 2024, 16:01 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2024, 17:09 BST

Fans fill the city as they head along to Murrayfield for tonight’s Taylor Swift concert.

It’s the event of the year! Well, the first of three.

Fans fill the Capital as they make their way to Murrayfield for tonight’s Eras Tour concert.

Music sensation Taylor Swift is performing three nights in a row, and her fans haven’t disappointed.

Read more here: Taylor Swift in Edinburgh Live: Fan, travel, traffic, weather and concert updates

As well as the show selling out, the fans have followed the trend of dressing up in their favourite Swiftie outfits - either representing songs, albums or famous outfits from the star herself.

Here are 22 pictures of fans lucky enough to have tickets for tonight’s show.

There's definitely some Reputation Era going on - we love it!

1. Pink and glitter

There's definitely some Reputation Era going on - we love it! Photo: NW

Mirrorball from Folklore, and the Lover Album we reckon! Amazing, have a great time!

2. Mirror ball and Lover album

Mirrorball from Folklore, and the Lover Album we reckon! Amazing, have a great time! Photo: NW

Sparkly coat, smiles and on your way to Murrayfield. Brilliant!

3. More smiles

Sparkly coat, smiles and on your way to Murrayfield. Brilliant! Photo: NW

The sun is coming out (sort of ) and Taylor Swift is playing tonight - and everyone looks amazing!! What a night.

4. The sun is coming out (sort of ) and Taylor Swift is playing tonight - and everyone looks amazing!! What a night.

The sun is coming out (sort of ) and Taylor Swift is playing tonight - and everyone looks amazing!! What a night. Photo: NW

