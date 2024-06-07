Pictures of adoring Taylor Swift fans arriving at Edinburgh Eras Tour gig

It’s the event of the year! Well, the first of three.

Fans fill the Capital as they make their way to Murrayfield for tonight’s Eras Tour concert.

Music sensation Taylor Swift is performing three nights in a row, and her fans haven’t disappointed.

As well as the show selling out, the fans have followed the trend of dressing up in their favourite Swiftie outfits - either representing songs, albums or famous outfits from the star herself.

Here are 22 pictures of fans lucky enough to have tickets for tonight’s show.

1 . Pink and glitter There's definitely some Reputation Era going on - we love it! Photo: NW Photo Sales

2 . Mirror ball and Lover album Mirrorball from Folklore, and the Lover Album we reckon! Amazing, have a great time! Photo: NW Photo Sales

3 . More smiles Sparkly coat, smiles and on your way to Murrayfield. Brilliant! Photo: NW Photo Sales