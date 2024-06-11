The global superstar took over Edinburgh with her astonishing show over the weekend.

After a buildup of almost a year, Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour finally rolled into the UK on Friday, with Murrayfield Stadium given the honour of hosting the first three nights.

It’s now heading for dates in Liverpool, Cardiff, Manchester and Dublin, bringing millions to the economies of each stop thanks to the magic of ‘Taylornomics’.

Now that the dust has died down we’re taking stock and looking at our favourite moments, and the songs that maybe didn’t quite hit the dizzying heights.

In order to do so we’ve ranked every song from best to still-pretty-good - not including the secret songs that change each night.

Here’s what we came up with. Feel free to disagree - we’ve already changed our minds about a few of them.