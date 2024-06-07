This weekend see’s the cultural moment of the year arrive in Murrayfield as Taylor Swift brings her global sensation, The Eras Tour, to Scotland.

With the first show kicking off on Friday evening, followed by two more on Saturday and Sunday, thousands of people are set to descend upon the Capital.

The merchandise vans opened two days before the first show is due to show, and fans have barely been able to contain their excitement.

Many have queued for hours and hours to get their hands on the coveted clothing, posters and tote bags.

Spirits were high though, and its clear people are ready for this weekend to be the biggest party in town.

1 . Swifties had made the superstar $200 million in Eras merchandise sales as of November 2023. Photo Sales

2 . Taylor Swift's Eras World Tour plays 15 dates across Scotland, Wales and England this June and August. Photo Sales