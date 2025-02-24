David Draiman of Disturbed. | Getty Images for SiriusXM

Celebrating 25 years of their album The Sickness, Disturbed are set to tour the UK and Europe later this year.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Disturbed have announced a Glasgow arena show as part of their upcoming tour.

The Chicago band are set to end their run of UK and Ireland tour dates at the OVO Hydro on October 28, following shows in cities including Birmingham and Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Sickness, the band will play the album in full, followed by a greatest hits set so fans can expect to hear everything from the bands cover of The Sound of Silence to the iconic Down With The Sickness.

With support coming from Megadeth, here’s everything you need to know about Disturbed tickets, presales and more.

Disturbed announce Glasgow show: Full list of UK and Ireland tour dates

Disturbed will kick off their UK and Ireland tour in Birmingham this October, ending the run at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro.

Here are all of Disturbed's UK and Ireland 2025 tour dates:

Monday, October 20 2025 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

Wednesday, October 22 2025 - Dublin 3arena

Friday, October 24 2025 - Manchester AO Arena

Sunday, October 26 2025 - London O2 Arena

Tuesday, October 28 2025 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

When do tickets go on sale?

Disturbed tickets, including for their Glasgow show, will go on sale from 10am on Friday, February 28 via sites including Ticketmaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those looking to purchase tickets via Ticketmaster, the site recommends creating an account in advance of the sale beginning. Most sales on the site will have a waiting room which will open fifteen minutes before the sale starts.

For the best chance of securing tickets, fans should avoid refreshing the page and ensure that they have just one tab open on one device.

Disturbed Glasgow presale

Wondering how to get Disturbed presale for their Glasgow show? Well, there are a variety of options available to fans.

The first option to consider is signing up to artist presale through Disturbed’s website. Fans must register before the presale begins at 10am on Wednesday, February 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also a “pre registration artist presale” available to some fans, which will begin at 10am on Tuesday, February 25.

O2 and Virgin Media customers will have access to a Disturbed presale through O2 Priority from 10am on Wednesday, February 26. Also taking place at the same time is the OVO presale, available to customers of OVO Energy who have registered for the company’s OVO Live scheme, which will also kick off on Wednesday morning.

David Draiman of Disturbed performs at Ozzfest 2016. | Getty Images

There is also a Spotify presale for Disturbed. Top fans of the band on Spotify will receive an email from the streaming service with further details and an access code for the presale which will begin at 12pm on Thursday, February 27.

If you aren’t a customer of any of those companies, there are still a few more Glasgow Disturbed presale options available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans can register for Live Nation’s newsletter to receive access to presale tickets from 10am on Thursday, February 27.

In addition, exclusively available for Disturbed’s Glasgow show, fans can sign up for an account with Gigs in Scotland to receive access to the site’s presale which will begin at 10am on Thursday, February 27.

In short, here are all of the Disturbed ticket presale options for Glasgow:

Pre Registration Artist Presale : 10am on Tuesday, February 25

: 10am on Tuesday, February 25 Artist Presale : 10am on Wednesday, February 26.

: 10am on Wednesday, February 26. Priority from O2 : 10am on Wednesday, February 26.

: 10am on Wednesday, February 26. OVO Presale : 10am on Wednesday, February 26.

: 10am on Wednesday, February 26. Live Nation Presale : 10am on Thursday, February 27

: 10am on Thursday, February 27 Gigs in Scotland Presale : 10am on Thursday, February 27

: 10am on Thursday, February 27 Spotify Presale: 12pm on Thursday, February 27

How much are Disturbed tickets?

Disturbed ticket prices, for their Glasgow show, are set to range from £59.25 to £405 for VIP tickets, including fees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prices will vary from venue to venue, as well as based on whether you’re looking to purchase seated or standing tickets.

Megadeth to support Disturbed 2025 tour

Supporting Disturbed while they celebrate 25 years of their influential album is American thrash metal band Megadeth.