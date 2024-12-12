Songs that turn 25 in 2025: Here are 25 of the most iconic songs released in the year 2000

With 2025 almost upon us, and another year of the early 2000s becoming old enough to be considered “vintage”, we’ve decided to take a step back in time.

Before the internet took over and when CD sales were at an all time high, the turn of the millennium was full of promise after Y2K failed to make the world end.

It was also a prime period for pop music as bands from Westlife to All Saints took over the charts, with artists including Craig David, Billie Piper and Britney Spears also releasing various number 1 hits.

With more than two decades between then and now, here are 25 songs turning 25 years old in 2025.

1 . Yellow by Coldplay On July 10, 2000 Coldplay released their debut album Parachutes with their hit song Yellow marking their second single from the album. Their first top five hit in the UK charts, Yellow is still popular to this day with the song featuring in a number of DHL adverts. As a bonus, Coldplay’s song Sparks, which experienced a chart resurgence in the 2020s due to its popularity on social media, also turns 25 in 2025. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . The Real Slim Shady by Eminem Despite being a controversial figure at the time, Eminem broke records when he released his third album The Marshall Mathers LP in 2000. The record included a number of his top hits such as Stan, which sparked its own cultural legacy, as well as The Real Slim Shady which remains one his most popular songs. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Oops!... I Did It Again by Britney Spears One of Britney Spears’ many, many hit songs Oops!... I Did It Again was released in April 2000. The ridiculously catchy song remains a favourite among fans and it will turn 25 in 2025. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales