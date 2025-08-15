Following her performance at TRNSMT in Glasgow, JADE will support Chappell Roan's Edinburgh Summer Sessions. | Lesley Martin/PA Wire

JADE will support Chappell Roan in Edinburgh ahead of her own sold out show in Glasgow later this year.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

JADE has been announced as the support act for Chappell Roan’s two sold-out shows in Scotland later this month.

Performing as part of Edinburgh Summer Sessions, the breakout American popstar will be joined by the former Little Mix member during her shows at the Royal Highland Showgrounds on Tuesday, August 26 and Wednesday, August 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

US singer Chappell Roan will perform at the Royal Highland Showgrounds this month. | TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Ima

The two shows will be the Good Luck Babe singer’s biggest Scottish shows to date, following her gig at Glasgow’s O2 Academy in 2024. During her UK tour last year, instead of featuring musical support acts Chappell Roan had several local drag queens open for her.

Announcing the news on Instagram, JADE wrote: “I’M SUPPORTING CHAPPELL ROAN IN SCOTLAND 😭💖⭐️ Edinburgh, I’ll be seeing you very soon 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 ty ily @chappellroan 💐”

The shows will mark JADE’s second time in Scotland this year following her slot on the Main Stage at TRNSMT in July.

Since launching her solo career with hit singles including Angel Of My Dreams, the English popstar has received critical acclaim and is set to release her debut solo album That’s Showbiz Baby on September 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her appearance as a special guest during Chappell Roan’s Edinburgh shows come ahead of JADE’s own sold out show at the O2 Academy in Glasgow on Monday, October 13.