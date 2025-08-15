Edinburgh Summer Sessions: JADE announced as support act for Chappell Roan's huge Scottish shows
JADE has been announced as the support act for Chappell Roan’s two sold-out shows in Scotland later this month.
Performing as part of Edinburgh Summer Sessions, the breakout American popstar will be joined by the former Little Mix member during her shows at the Royal Highland Showgrounds on Tuesday, August 26 and Wednesday, August 27.
The two shows will be the Good Luck Babe singer’s biggest Scottish shows to date, following her gig at Glasgow’s O2 Academy in 2024. During her UK tour last year, instead of featuring musical support acts Chappell Roan had several local drag queens open for her.
Announcing the news on Instagram, JADE wrote: “I’M SUPPORTING CHAPPELL ROAN IN SCOTLAND 😭💖⭐️ Edinburgh, I’ll be seeing you very soon 🏴 ty ily @chappellroan 💐”
The shows will mark JADE’s second time in Scotland this year following her slot on the Main Stage at TRNSMT in July.
Since launching her solo career with hit singles including Angel Of My Dreams, the English popstar has received critical acclaim and is set to release her debut solo album That’s Showbiz Baby on September 12.
Her appearance as a special guest during Chappell Roan’s Edinburgh shows come ahead of JADE’s own sold out show at the O2 Academy in Glasgow on Monday, October 13.
There are a few limited tickets remaining for Chappell Roan in Edinburgh, with more information available on the Summer Sessions website.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.