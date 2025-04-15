Chappell Roan has another date with Scotland. | Getty Images

The American star will be playing a second ‘femininomenal’ show.

One of the biggest new pop stars of recent years has announced a second huge gig in Edinburgh - after the first sold out in a matter of minutes.

Chappell Roan rose to global fame after her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess became a sleeper hit months after its release in 2023 - thanks to the single Good Luck, Babe! which went top 10 around the world.

Further hits followed, including Hot to Go! and Pink Pony Club, and she won the award for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards.

Her concert last year at Glasgow’s O2 Academy was one of the hottest gigs of the year, selling out far in advance - and her first gig at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Showgrounds also proved to be a hot ticket, selling out last week.

But there’s good news for Scottish fans, as she’s playing another gig the day after.

Here’s everything you need to know to get a golden ticket.

When is Chappell Roan playing Scotland?

Chappell Roan will play Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Showgrounds at part of the Summer Sessions series of concerts on Tuesday, August 26 and Wednesday, August 27. The first gig is completely sold out but tickets for the second go on sale this week.

When are tickets on sale for Chappell Roan?

Tickets for the gig go onsale at 10am on Wednesday, April 16. You can find them here.

Make sure you have a Ticketmaster account, know your password, and are signed in well before tickets go on sale to give yourself the best chance. You’ll be be put in a waiting room then allocated a random place in the queue as soon as tickets go on sale.

Are there any presales for Chappell Roan’s Edinburgh gig?

While there were several presales for the first gig there is only one for the second.

If you tried and failed to get tickets for the first gig you would have been given the option to go on a ‘waiting list for tickets’.

If you were clever enough to sign up for that waiting list you will get access to a presale at 9am on Wednesday, April 16, here.

How much will Chappell Roan’s Edinburgh gig tickets cost?

General admission tickets for Chappell Roan’s Edinburgh gig are priced at £72.80. Meanwhile VIP tickets cost £110.90. Each order will also have an additional £3.25 ‘handling fee’ added to it.

What do the VIP Chappell Roan tickets include?

If you opt for the £110.90 VIP tickets you will have access to “an exclusive area withing the event arena, offering views of the Main Stage”. You will also have access to a variety of street food offerings, seating, enhanced toilet facilities and an exclusive indoor lounge and bar area which will remain open until 11pm.

Where else is Chappell Roan playing?

Chappell Roan is currently only playing two other gigs in the UK this summer - as part of the Reading and Leeds Festival.

Are there any age restrictions for Chappell Roan’s Edinburgh show?

It’s over 12s only for the gig and anybody under 16 needs to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21 (one adult per group of four under-16s).