Bob Vylan Tour: Punk duo announce Glasgow show as part of 2025 tour - here's how to get tickets and presale
Bob Vylan have announced a show in Scotland later this year, as part of their upcoming UK headline tour.
The MOBO Award-winning English punk rap duo will hit the road this November as part of a six-date run which will see them perform in cities including Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, London, Bristol and Birmingham.
It follows Bob Vylan’s controversial pro-Palestine set at Glastonbury in June, which led to the pair being removed from several festival line-ups and reportedly being dropped by their talent agency, as well as prompting a criminal investigation into their actions. In addition, the duo also had their US visas revoked ahead of a previously scheduled North American tour which was set for October.
Announcing the We Won’t Go Quietly Tour, Bob Vylan wrote: “After all the attempts to silence us, we’re about to be louder than ever. We won’t go quietly!”
Here’s everything you need to know about Bob Vylan’s upcoming tour dates, including how to get tickets, presale information, prices and more.
Bob Vylan Tour Dates: When will duo play Glasgow?
Bob Vylan will play a headline show at Glasgow’s O2 Academy on Thursday, November 6, following shows in Leeds and Manchester.
Here are all of Bob Vylan’s upcoming UK tour dates:
- Tuesday, November 4 – O2 Academy Leeds
- Wednesday, November 5 – Manchester Academy
- Thursday, November 6 – O2 Academy Glasgow
- Tuesday, November 11– London O2 Forum
- Thursday, November 20 – Bristol Prospect Building
- Thursday, December 4 – O2 Academy Birmingham
When will tickets go on sale?
General sale for Bob Vylan’s upcoming tour dates will begin at 10am on Friday, September 12 via MyTicket, Ticketmaster, SeeTickets and Ticketweb, as well as through each venue.
Is there Bob Vylan presale?
If you don’t want to wait for general sale to begin, then don’t worry - there will be presale for the majority of Bob Vylan’s tour dates.
Unfortunately, early ticket access won’t cover all of the duo’s upcoming shows. In addition, presale will only be available for O2 and Virgin Media customers registered for O2 Priority.
The O2 Priority presale for Bob Vylan will begin at 10am on Wednesday, September 10 and close an hour ahead of general sale opening on Friday.
This presale will cover Bob Vylan’s Glasgow gig, as well as shows in Leeds, London and Birmingham but not Manchester and Bristol.
While there doesn’t appear to be any presale for their show at Manchester Academy, fans looking to see Bob Vylan in Bristol can sign up here for access to the venue presale which will begin at 10am on Thursday, September 11.
How much are Bob Vylan tickets?
Bob Vylan ticket prices are expected to start at around £29.50 at face value, according to the listing for their upcoming show in Bristol.
While prices will vary from venue to venue and depending on fees, tickets for Bob Vylan’s Manchester show are largely similar at £30.25 (including fees).
