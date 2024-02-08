Little Simz with her MOBO Award for Best Hip-Hop Act.

First held in 1996, when the big winners included Goldie, Gabrielle and Lionel Richie, the MOBO Awards celebrate the very best in Black music - both in Britain and further afield.

This year's ceremony, the 26th in total, was held at Sheffield's Utility Arena in front of a crowd of music fans.

Little Simz and Stormzy led the way with four nominations apiece and both converted their nods into one award apiece - on a night when Central Cee was the only artist to make two winners' speeches.

There were also plent of memorable moments, with performances from some of Britain's biggest music stars.

Here's what happened - and when you can catch up on all the action.

Who won MOBO Awards in 2024?

Here are the fill list of winners:

Best male act : Central Cee

: Central Cee Best female act : Raye

: Raye Album of the year : Potter Payper – Real Back in Style

: Potter Payper – Real Back in Style Song of the year : Central Cee and Dave – Sprinter

: Central Cee and Dave – Sprinter Best newcomer : Tunde

: Tunde Video of the year : Stormzy – Mel Made Me Do It (dir Klvdr)

: Stormzy – Mel Made Me Do It (dir Klvdr) Best R&B/soul act : Sault

: Sault Best hip-hop act : Little Simz

: Little Simz Best grime act : Bugzy Malone

: Bugzy Malone Best drill act : K-Trap

: K-Trap Best international act (US) : Drake and 21 Savage

: Drake and 21 Savage Best performance in a TV show/film : Damson Idris as Franklin Saint, Snowfall

: Damson Idris as Franklin Saint, Snowfall Best media personality : ShxtsnGigs

: ShxtsnGigs Best African music act : Asake

: Asake Best Caribbean music act : Valiant

: Valiant Best jazz act : Ezra Collective

: Ezra Collective Best alternative music act : Skindred

: Skindred Best electronic/dance act : Shygirl

: Shygirl Best producer : Inflo

: Inflo Best gospel act : Limoblaze

: Limoblaze Lifetime achievement award : Soul II Soul

: Soul II Soul Impact award : Sugababes

: Sugababes Paving the Way award : Jessica Ennis-Hill

: Jessica Ennis-Hill Pioneer award: Ghetts

Who performed at the ceremony?

The following artists took to the stage at the MOBO Awards 2024:

Ghetts

Sugababes

DJ Spoony

Cristale

Byron Messia

King Promise

Camidoh

Soul II Soul

Can I watch the ceremony on television?