MOBO Awards 2024: The winners in full, who performed, and how to watch the highlights
First held in 1996, when the big winners included Goldie, Gabrielle and Lionel Richie, the MOBO Awards celebrate the very best in Black music - both in Britain and further afield.
This year's ceremony, the 26th in total, was held at Sheffield's Utility Arena in front of a crowd of music fans.
Little Simz and Stormzy led the way with four nominations apiece and both converted their nods into one award apiece - on a night when Central Cee was the only artist to make two winners' speeches.
There were also plent of memorable moments, with performances from some of Britain's biggest music stars.
Here's what happened - and when you can catch up on all the action.
Who won MOBO Awards in 2024?
Here are the fill list of winners:
- Best male act: Central Cee
- Best female act: Raye
- Album of the year: Potter Payper – Real Back in Style
- Song of the year: Central Cee and Dave – Sprinter
- Best newcomer: Tunde
- Video of the year: Stormzy – Mel Made Me Do It (dir Klvdr)
- Best R&B/soul act: Sault
- Best hip-hop act: Little Simz
- Best grime act: Bugzy Malone
- Best drill act: K-Trap
- Best international act (US): Drake and 21 Savage
- Best performance in a TV show/film: Damson Idris as Franklin Saint, Snowfall
- Best media personality: ShxtsnGigs
- Best African music act: Asake
- Best Caribbean music act: Valiant
- Best jazz act: Ezra Collective
- Best alternative music act: Skindred
- Best electronic/dance act: Shygirl
- Best producer: Inflo
- Best gospel act: Limoblaze
- Lifetime achievement award: Soul II Soul
- Impact award: Sugababes
- Paving the Way award: Jessica Ennis-Hill
- Pioneer award: Ghetts
Who performed at the ceremony?
The following artists took to the stage at the MOBO Awards 2024:
- Ghetts
- Sugababes
- DJ Spoony
- Cristale
- Byron Messia
- King Promise
- Camidoh
- Soul II Soul
Can I watch the ceremony on television?
All the action was streamed live on the MOBOs YouTube channel but if you missed it then highlights will be broadcast on BBC One at 11.30pm on Friday, February 9, and become available on the BBC iPlayer shortly afterwards.
