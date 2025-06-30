A criminal investigation has been launched into Bob Vylan and Kneecap’s performance at Glastonbury Festival, as the BBC expressed regret at not pulling the livestream of a performance in which “death” chants were issued.

Punk band Bob Vylan have also had their US visas revoked ahead of a tour later in the year because of “their hateful tirade at Glastonbury”, US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau confirmed.

Mr Landau announced the decision to revoke the pair’s US visas after one half of the duo, rapper Bobby Vylan chanted “death, death to the IDF [Israel Defence Forces]” at the festival on Saturday.

Bob Vylan played at Coachella in California earlier this year, but will be unable to return to the US. They were set to perform in Chicago, Brooklyn and Philadelphia in the autumn.

Avon and Somerset Police said officers had reviewed video footage and audio recordings from the sets at Worth Farm in Somerset.

The force said a criminal investigation was under way with a senior detective appointed to lead the investigation.

A police spokesman said: “This has been recorded as a public order incident at this time while our inquiries are at an early stage.

“The investigation will be evidence-led and will closely consider all appropriate legislation, including relating to hate crimes. We have received a large amount of contact in relation to these events from people across the world and recognise the strength of public feeling.

“There is absolutely no place in society for hate.”

The force said neighbourhood policing teams were speaking with people in their local communities and key stakeholders, which it hoped would reassure the public “how seriously we are treating Saturday’s events”.

The BBC said in a statement the “anti-Semitic sentiments” expressed by the group were “utterly unacceptable”.

Following the performance, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer criticised the chants as “appalling hate speech” and on Monday broadcasting regulator Ofcom said it was “very concerned” about the live stream.

In a statement, the BBC said: “Millions of people tuned in to enjoy Glastonbury this weekend across the BBC’s output, but one performance within our livestreams included comments that were deeply offensive. The BBC respects freedom of expression but stands firmly against incitement to violence.

“The anti-Semitic sentiments expressed by Bob Vylan were utterly unacceptable and have no place on our airwaves. We welcome Glastonbury’s condemnation of the performance.

“The performance was part of a livestream of the West Holts stage on BBC iPlayer.

“The judgment on Saturday to issue a warning on screen while streaming online was in line with our editorial guidelines.

“In addition, we took the decision not to make the performance available on demand. The team were dealing with a live situation, but with hindsight we should have pulled the stream during the performance. We regret this did not happen.”

The BBC said that in light of the performance, they would be looking at their guidance around live events, so “we can be sure teams are clear on when it is acceptable to keep output on air”.

Ofcom said in its statement the BBC “clearly has questions to answer”, adding: “We have been speaking to the BBC over the weekend and we are obtaining further information as a matter of urgency, including what procedures were in place to ensure compliance with its own editorial guidelines.”

A member of Kneecap, who performed on the West Holts stage in the slot directly after Bob Vylan, suggested fans “start a riot” at his bandmate’s coming court appearance related to a terrorism charge.

In addition, during their performance, a member of Kneecap also said “f*** Keir Starmer” on stage after the Prime Minister called for the band not to play at the festival.

Glastonbury Festival itself also condemned the chants by Bob Vylan, saying in a statement on Sunday they were “appalled by the statements” made on stage.

A statement on Instagram said: “Their chants very much crossed a line and we are urgently reminding everyone involved in the production of the festival that there is no place at Glastonbury for antisemitism, hate speech or incitement to violence.”

Following Glastonbury, the US ambassador to the UK, Warren Stephens, said: “The antisemitic chants led by Bob Vylan at Glastonbury were a disgrace.

“There should be no place for this hateful incitement or tolerance of antisemitism in the UK.”

Bob Vylan, who formed in Ipswich in 2017, have released four albums addressing issues to do with racism, masculinity and class.

Bobby Vylan’s real name is Pascal Robinson-Foster, 34, according to reports.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Vylan said: “Teaching our children to speak up for the change they want and need is the only way that we make this world a better place.

“As we grow older and our fire starts to possibly dim under the suffocation of adult life and all its responsibilities, it is incredibly important that we encourage and inspire future generations to pick up the torch that was passed to us.”

Quizzed in the Commons on Monday evening over the scenes at Glastonbury, UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said “problems with broadcasts” at Glastonbury “should have been foreseeable”.

She said “several” editorial failures “becomes a problem of leadership”, as MPs pressed the Government to hold the BBC to account.

This came in response to Labour MP Peter Prinsley (Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket), who said: “The murder of hundreds of Jews at the Nova music festival in October 2023 sparked this war. The irony of broadcast anti-Semitism at Glastonbury here in the UK is not lost on any of us.

“So how are Jews, such as myself, in this country, to be reassured about the editorial processes of the BBC? And who on Earth will be held accountable for this error?”

Ms Nandy replied: “He makes an extremely important point about accountability, and that is something that is not lost on me as the Secretary of State, and something that I’ve impressed upon the BBC leadership as well.

“When you have one editorial failure, it’s something that must be gripped. When you have several, it becomes a problem of leadership.”

Shadow culture secretary Stuart Andrew claimed the BBC “has repeatedly failed to call out anti-Semitic rhetoric, when it emerges under the guise of political commentary, and has faced serious allegations of minimising attacks on Jewish communities”.

