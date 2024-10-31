Bob Vylan played a raucous set at Glasgow's SWG3 this week.placeholder image
Bob Vylan at Glasgow SWG3: 12 pictures of the gig and full setlist

By David Hepburn

Published 31st Oct 2024, 10:39 BST

The Glasgow venue was jumping last night as one of the biggest breakthrough acts of recent years took to the stage.

English punk/hip-hop duo Bob Vylan played their biggest ever gig at Glasgow’s SWG3 venue this week.

Formed in 2017, the band are made up of Bobby Vylan on vocals and Bobbie Vylan on drums - with the pair guarding their real names in a bid to protect the privacy of themselves and their families.

Last year saw them release their best-selling album, ‘Humble as the Sun’, the follow-up to ‘Bob Vylan Presents the Price of Life’ which won Best Alternative Music Act at the MOBO Awards and Best Album at the Kerrang! Awards.

Here are 12 pictures of the gig.

Bob Vylan played:

Support was provided by British-Indian rap act Hyphen, who went down a storm with the crowd.

1. In support

Support was provided by British-Indian rap act Hyphen, who went down a storm with the crowd. | David Hepburn

Hyphen has been described as ' the future of British Asian hip-hop' by BBC Asian Network.

2. One to watch

Hyphen has been described as ' the future of British Asian hip-hop' by BBC Asian Network. | David Hepburn

As is traditional, the evening started with "meditation and light stretching".

3. And stretch...

As is traditional, the evening started with "meditation and light stretching". | David Hepburn

SWG3 was packed for the concert.

4. Big gig

SWG3 was packed for the concert. | David Hepburn

